New on the bookshelf: Feb. 11, 2023

<strong>Romance of Sinatra, Monroe detailed in new book</strong>

They were strangers in the night.

Even as they went from exchanging glances to embracing dances, something warned them do-be-do-be-don’t.

“Frank & Marilyn: The Lives, the Loves and the Fascinating Relationship of Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe” by Edward Z. Epstein uncovers details about a secret, nearly decade-long relationship between them.

When Sinatra and Monroe first crossed paths in 1953, she had just shot to stardom with “Gentleman Prefer Blondes” and that nude photo in Playboy. He had just scored a high-stakes comeback and an Oscar with “From Here to Eternity.”

They gave new meaning to star-crossed lovers.

Their paths would take different turns. But his loyalty to her, and her affection for him, rarely wavered.

“A ‘normal’ life, by then, was out of reach for both,” Epstein writes. “They were living their lives on several levels at once; superstardom was a wild, strange country that one could never be adequately prepared for.”

“They understood each other’s loneliness,” Epstein writes. “They were comfortable with each other, able to discuss their uncertainties without fear of exposure.”

“Frank really loved her,” Sinatra pal Jilly Rizzo later concluded. “As much as he could love at that time, anyway.”

— Jacqueline Cutler, New York Daily News

<strong>Privileged Midwestern adolescence gone awry</strong>

Thirty-seven-year-old Saskia Kreis’ life is a mess. Once a talented pianist, her career as a musician is now over. She lives precariously, emotionally estranged from her well-off Midwestern parents. When her artist mother, Evie, dies unexpectedly, Saskia returns to Milwaukee, expecting to inherit her multimillion-dollar mansion named the Elf House. This grand house is replete with the family’s Germanic heritage of romance and fairy tale. Its story is entwined with Saskia’s identity.

But Saskia learns that Evie has disinherited her, leaving the house to Patrick, a family friend, decades older than Saskia, with whom she had a romantic relationship in her adolescence. What explains Evie’s surprising bequest?

For much of the novel, Saskia wrestles with two profound questions: What do I owe myself? And, What do I owe the world? “The Ingenue,” bristling with rage, offers a provocative answer.

I cheered the book’s dramatic ending, which releases Saskia of the ghosts of her past and gives her a fresh start. But the story also endorses a resort to cruelty. This makes the novel unsatisfying.

— Sharmila Mukherjee, Star Tribune

<strong>Poet Moschovakis experiments with language, form</strong>

Why do we read novels? To plunge into a fully realized world, peopled with colorful characters and lively scenes that drive, and are driven by, a compelling plot? Or should a novel offer more than just escape, a way to engage with how words, arranged in certain ways, can convey meaning (or fail to)?

Anna Moschovakis asks questions like that in “Participation,” her second novel published by Minneapolis-based Coffee House Press. A translator and award-winning poet, Moschovakis at most flirts with traditional notions of fiction in a fragmented narrative that feels both loose and dense, intimate and distant. She abandons storytelling conventions as she explores human relationships and social dynamics under strain in this era of climate instability, technological oversaturation and political dysfunction.

Readers used to traditional novels might not respond well to “Participation.” “There is a theory of the psyche that claims life narratives are necessary to the formation of a coherent subjective self. This theory has always terrified me. Maybe I’m afraid of stories. Or of selves,” Moschovakis writes early on, a warning to her readers that they’re in for a challenge.

— Patrick Condon, Star Tribune