Library Life: Week of Feb. 12, 2023

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Valentine Critters: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, families and ages 3 and older can join for a critter craft.

• Teen Winter Reading Challenge: Through the end of the month, teenagers can participate in a challenge to earn prizes. Learn more on the website.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, join for morning book club.

• Paint Night: At 4 p.m. Wednesday, grades third, fourth and fifth can join for art night.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District (Clifton)</strong>

• Drop-In Craft: Between 3:15-7 p.m. Monday, make a free foam cube craft.

• Paper Arts: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, students in grades third and fourth can join for art time. Registration is required.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Needlework Group: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework.

• Book Club: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, join for book club.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Adult Canvas Night: From 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, adults can join to recreate a painting. Bring your own beverage.

• Adult Spa Workshop: From 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, sign up for a DIY spa workshop to make a bath bomb, sugar scrub and more.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “The Last Chairlift” by John Irving; “A Dangerous Business” by Jane Smiley; “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the discussion will focus on “Love Warrior” by Glennon Doyle.

• LoveALatte: The mobile coffee shop will host a pop up from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday. Grab a drink on the first floor.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Adult Craft Night: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, adults can make their own bath bombs.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Library Lover’s Winter Reading Challenge: Teen and adult readers who log 500 reading minutes this month will be entered into a prize-basket raffle.

• Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, join for an art program.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Amish Jane Doe” by Shelley Shepard; “House at the End of the World” by Dean Koontz; “Worthy of Legend” by Rosanna M. White.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Drop-in Craft: Throughout the week, kids can drop in to make crazy leg hearts.

• Make & Take: From 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, stop by to for a make-and-take Valentine program with the WCHS boys’ basketball team.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544