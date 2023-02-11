A teen's tale of survival; Marc Maron; everything super

Lifetime continues its ripped-from-the-headlines film festival. Except for a seasonal interlude stuffed with Christmas movies, the network keeps its women-in-peril machinery running.

The 2023 shocker “The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story” (7 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) recalls the true tale of a South Carolina teen (Katie Douglas) who was innocently watering plants on her front lawn when she was abducted by gun-wielding sicko Richard Evonitz (Kristian Bruun) who forced her into his vehicle and incarcerated her for 18 excruciating hours of sexual violation.

Kara’s key to survival was keeping her wits about her and recalling every detail of her ordeal. When Richard eventually passed out, she escaped and led authorities back to his lair. There, they found evidence that linked Evonitz to three murders.

Robinson since has become an inspirational speaker, teaching potential victims about her keys to survival.

Her happy ending stands in bleak contrast to the tales that unfold on the three-part docuseries “Murder in Big Horn” (9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA). It explores an epidemic of murders of young Indigenous women in and around Montana Indian reservations, where generations of social dysfunction, poverty, substance abuse and isolation, compounded by overlapping and conflicting jurisdictions of tribal and local authorities, has created the perfect conditions for killers to prey on the vulnerable, often without pursuit or consequences.

• Marc Maron goes there. In his stand-up special “Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark” (9 p.m. Saturday, HBO, TV-MA), the comedian shares his thoughts in his customarily dyspeptic fashion, dismissing the prospects of things ever getting better — ever. He dismisses anyone harboring any glimmer of hope as someone saddled (or is that addled) with the mindset of a 7-year-old. He dismisses religious faith with withering scorn and contemplates the paradoxical nature of his affection for his pet cats, creatures he loves with all of his heart while at the same knowing a day will come when they will die or he will have them euthanized.

He even adds a personal note about his grief for his girlfriend, who recently died unexpectedly of an undiagnosed illness. But because he is a skilled comedian able to address things from an oblique angle, he does so while pretending to deliver a TED Talk about death.

A little of Maron’s misanthropy goes a long way. In fact, his whole routine can seem similar to an exercise in testing the limits of a certain kind of hyper-cerebral cynical audacity. It’s similar to treating Peggy Lee’s “Is That All There Is?” as your own personal “Christmas Carol.”

Just as watching the worst kind of televangelist can make one question the value of religion, a steady diet of Marc Maron can make one wonder just how grim life might be when brazen hopelessness is proclaimed as the only acceptable sign of intelligence — extolled as a virtue, in fact.

• When sports fans aren’t watching games, they are arguing over statistics or finding new ways to categorize sport facts — or at least new ways to make lists.

“The Perfect 10” (7 p.m. Saturday, Fox, TV-PG) counts off the 10 football icons who have received college football’s coveted Heisman Trophy and then went on to enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Does Bronko Nagurski make the cut?

The “First Things First Super Bowl Special” (8:30 p.m. Saturday, Fox) follows, reminding fans of all the things they should be aware of as they anticipate Sunday’s big game.

Speaking of the buildup to the annual festival of conformity, commercials and concussions, “Puppy Bowl XIX” (1 p.m., Sunday, Animal Planet and live-streaming on Discovery+) continues to extol the virtues of dog adoptions. Following long traditions, Team Ruff and Team Fluff battle it out for the Lombarky Trophy.

• The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles meet in Super Bowl LVII (5:30 p.m. Sunday, Fox). After the big game and the awarding of the Lombardi Trophy, Gordon Ramsay will host the second season premiere of “Next Level Chef” (about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Fox).

• Sporting alternatives to the Super Bowl abound. There’s the American Rodeo Contender Tournament (6:30 p.m., Sunday, CBS Sports Network). Don’t forget America’s most-hyped new pastime “Pickleball” (7 p.m. Sunday, ESPN) and competition from “The World Axe-Throwing League” (8 p.m. Sunday, ESPN).

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• “Murdoch Mysteries” (6 p.m., Ovation, TV-PG) enters its 16th season, with Detective Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) and Dr. Julia Ogden (Helene Joy) enjoying domestic bliss with their new baby, Susannah. How long can that last?

• “Byron Allen Presents: The Comedy and Music Superfest” (7 p.m., NBC).

• “Planet Earth: Frozen Planet II” (7 p.m., BBC America) explores mountain ranges at the frozen poles.

• Business partners Emily and Sebastian are mistaken for an item in the 2023 romance “A Paris Proposal” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14) is a repeat.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• The first four episodes of the third season of “Godfather of Harlem” (5 p.m., MGM+, TV-MA) unspool in marathon fashion.

• “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., CBS).

• Eliza receives an explosive in the mail on the season finale of “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” on “Masterpiece” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).

• Rowan tries to escape Lasher’s grip on “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).

• War descends on Europe in September 1939 on “All Creatures Great and Small” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).

• Killers and monsters abound in the video game-inspired “The Last of Us” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• Charlie zigs when most anticipated a zag on “Your Honor” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

• A silent screen star’s murder investigation meets political resistance on “Vienna Blood” (9 p.m., PBS).

CULT CHOICE

The highest-grossing film of 1962 was not “Doctor No” or “Lawrence of Arabia,” but the fairy tale epic “The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm” (4:30 p.m. Sunday, TCM, TV-G), featuring stop-motion animated creatures and a curious cast including Laurence Harvey, Claire Bloom and Walter Slezak.

SATURDAY SERIES

Shiver me timbers on “CSI: Hawai’i” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Two repeat hours of “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” (6 p.m. and 9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Three violent repeats of “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “America’s Funniest Home Videos (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG, r).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).