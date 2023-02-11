A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Career day

A few months back, one of my best friends reached out asking if I’d be interested in Zooming with her fourth-grade class to talk about my job as part of a career day series. I quickly agreed and then shortly after panicked because I was worried about actually being entertaining and informative for the kids.

<em>When in doubt, talk about how you get to do a lot of stories about animals,</em> I kept telling myself leading up to it.

The day came and Rachel told me that all of the kids had prepared questions which instantly put me at ease. I didn’t think my spiel on the evolution of journalism as it moves from print to digital would be very interesting.

I gave a quick description of what I do and then they began the Q&A. The questions were all over the map and were fun to answer — it gave me a taste of what it’s like to be the one being interviewed for a story.

Student: “What’s the best part of your job?”

Me: “Well, I love my coworkers and it’s nice to have some days where I work from home. My dog is laying behind me keeping me company in my home office.”

Students in near unison: “Show us your dog!!!”

So, I picked up a half-asleep Toby and showed him to the camera, which elicited a bevy of “Aww!”s.

That’s likely what was the most impactful part (and I can’t say I blame them), but the questions continued.

Student: “Have you ever almost gotten fired because of an interview?”

Me: “Not to my knowledge.” … said while knocking on wood.

Student: “Have you ever interviewed kids?”

Me: “I have! You guys usually have fun answers to questions.”

Student: “Have you ever interviewed a baby?”

Me: “Well, I’ve done stories about babies but their parents usually speak for them.”

Student: “How do you write so much? I don’t like writing.”

Me: “You definitely have to like writing to be a journalist!” … Or at least tolerate it.

Student: “Have you ever interviewed someone from ‘The Big Bang Theory?’”

Me: “Not that I recall.”

Kids of any age never cease to entertain, and this experience was a fun reminder of how I got to where I am and why I enjoy what I do.

I ended the conversation asking if anyone had interest in one day being a journalist. A couple of hesitant hands went up, and I encouraged they check out their school paper when they’re in high school to dip their toes in.

It’ll be exciting to see what the next generation of journalists looks like.