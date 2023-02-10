Kankakee Valley Theatre Association presenting 'Moana Jr.'

Daily Journal staff report

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present the spring Young People’s Theatre production of Disney’s “Moana Jr.,” a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage. “Moana Jr.” features all the songs from the film, written by Tony, GRAMMY, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, including “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny” and “You’re Welcome.”

This thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana (played by Abby Purcell, of Manteno) as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Moana and the legendary demigod Maui (played by Andrew Bush, of Bourbonnais) embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as both learn to harness the power that lies within. With empowering messages of bravery and selflessness, “Moana Jr.” is sure to bring out the hero within each of us.

In “Moana Jr.” the ancestors of Motunui (played by Thane Fruehling, Liam Johnson, Harper Linnell, Peytan Sandeno, and Leia Skutt, all of Bourbonnais; Savannah Whittington, of Bradley; Geselle Fuentes, Naimah Mans and Kane Rushing, all of Kankakee; Anneliese Troendle, of Saint Anne; and Emma VanVoorst, of Union Hill) recount the tale of how, more than 1,000 years ago, Maui stole the heart of the goddess Te Fiti (played by Alejandra Gomez, of Kankakee), and the heart was lost to the sea.

As a result, the villagers of Motunui (played by Sevin Casey, Kinley Collins, Jackson Day, Kaitlyn Kenney, Austin Lyle, Daniel Marion, Kindall Rasmussen, and Luke Williams, all of Bourbonnais; Bella Beaver, of Bradley; Lily James, Breckin Lebda, Margo Mau-Bridges, Artie Meyer and Ella Nitschke, all of Kankakee; Emma Froeschle and Cole Pilbeam, of Manteno; Adrianna Udstuen, of Monee; and Margie Hess, of New Lenox) stopped voyaging, a defeated Maui disappeared and the Ocean (played by Lauryn Balk, JoAnna Jenkins, Adelyn Lindsay, Haley O’Keefe, Alyssa Pfeiffer and Kylie Veit, all of Bourbonnais; Ruby Christensen, Melaina Hall, Lucy LeRoy and Audrey McPhail, all of Kankakee; Amelia Nugent and Olivia Zwirkoski, of Manteno; Essence Talley of Sun River Terrace; and Kolbee Shoufler of Watseka) guarded the Heart of Te Fiti.

In the present, the Ocean entrusts the Heart to Moana. Despite Moana’s strong connection to the Ocean, her parents, Chief Tui (played by Hunter Lockhart, of Braidwood) and Sina (played by Mary Alice Kunz, of Bourbonnais), view it as dangerous and prevent her from venturing out beyond the reef.

Inspired by her Gramma Tala (played by Hannah Mantooth, of Kankakee), Moana and her friends, Pua (played by Chloe Shinabarger, of Bradley) and Hei Hei (played by Zoey Christensen, of Kankakee) set out to return the Heart to the goddess. Along the way, Moana encounters many dangers, including the giant crab Tamatoa (played by Lillian Longtin, of Bourbonnais, assisted by Harper Case and Kaliph Whitlow, of Kankakee, as the Claws).

Celebrating the rich history of Oceania and based on the beliefs and cultures of the people of the Pacific Islands, Moana was developed in collaboration with an Oceanic Trust — a group of anthropologists, cultural practitioners, historians, linguists and choreographers from the Pacific Islands. The same respect and attention-to-detail used to develop the film was carried forward in the creation of this stage adaptation.

There are three opportunities to view this heart-warming production staged by director Paula Sutter, assistant director Beth Sutter, vocal director Amy Shinabarger and choreographer Victoria Wisniewski at Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave in Kankakee. The performances take place at 7 p.m. March 17, and 2 p.m. March 18 and 19. Tickets are available online at <a href="https://www.KVTA.org" target="_blank">KVTA.org</a>, by calling the box office at 815-935-8510, or if any tickets are remaining, they will be available at the door.