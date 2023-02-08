Gina Rodriguez returns in 'Not Dead Yet'

The second “Sixth Sense”-style sitcom to hit the network schedule in recent years, “Not Dead Yet” (7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-14) sports a “cute” and memorable concept. And while sometimes they can be hard to sustain, it hasn’t hurt “Ghosts” any.

“Dead” takes its sweet time getting to the point. It starts out like your typical workplace comedy about a 30-something whose life is stuck in second gear. A once-promising journalist, Nell (Gina Rodriquez, “Jane the Virgin”) upended her life to follow a boyfriend to London. After that relationship imploded, she returned home and to her old newspaper, where her former proteges had become management. They include Sam (Hannah Simone), the style editor, and Dennis (Josh Banday), quite proud to head the metro section. Lauren Ash (“Superstore”) is Lexi, the entitled daughter of the paper’s owner.

Nell seems genuinely miffed Sam since has befriended Lexi because they used to bond over how much they hated her. But Sam has moved on and become a working mother, while Nell is living with a persnickety roommate, Edward (Rick Glassman), who micromanages the thermostat and how long she keeps the refrigerator door open.

These many details emerge before we arrive at the show’s central hook, the kind of sitcom trick that used to be explained in the theme song. Nell has been consigned to the paper’s obituary beat, a job that comes to life, so to speak, when her subjects, the recently deceased, begin to manifest themselves to her, and only her.

In the pilot, Martin Mull plays a once-ambitious pianist and composer known only for a bubble-gum jingle that people learned to loathe for its earworm quality. Over the course of the episode’s second half, he reveals insights about his life and encourages Nell to get her act together, because if the dead know anything, it’s that time is short — or at least limited.

All this sets up a “ghost of the week” format that will make room for guest stars, including Ed Begley Jr., Mo Collins, Deborah S. Craig, Telma Hopkins, Don Lake, Rhea Perlman, Paula Pell, Tony Plana, Brittany Snow and Julia Sweeney.

Similar to “Ghosts” and the more recent “Poker Face,” “Dead” offers old-fashioned, unchallenging TV comfort food. It says something that the talking-to-ghosts part of “Dead” seems more “real” or realistic than the office comedy part.

It’s also the second recent ABC series (after “Alaska Daily”) set in a newspaper office. People have been writing print journalism’s obituary for years, but it has yet to give up the ghost.

• Netflix streams the sports biography “Bill Russell: Legend,” a profile of the Boston Celtics star who died in 2022.

SERIES NOTES

“Name That Tune” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Dan’s plumbing falls short on “The Conners” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Has-been bootcamp on “Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... The staff anticipates Valentine’s Day on “Abbott Elementary” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Rachel Brosnahan and Murray Bartlett are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Queen Latifah, M. Night Shyamalan and Orlando Leyba on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC).— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).