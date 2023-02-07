Kites, heists and the State of the Union

Nominated for a Best Documentary Feature Oscar, the 2022 film “All That Breathes” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14) defies easy description or categorization. The film follows two brothers in New Delhi who have developed a personal and spiritual bond with that city’s birds, particularly the kite, a scavenger common to warmer climes.

Their affinity with bird life was inspired by a Muslim adage that suggests feeding kites is a way to expel trouble. But as they grew older, the city’s polluted air began to take its toll on local birds’ health, and some began to fall from the skies and require medical attention.

The premise of “Breathes” suggests a line from Hamlet: “There is special providence in the fall of a sparrow.”

Is this a film about the environment? The brothers? Their city? Their faith? The interconnected nature of them all?

“Breathes” has been acclaimed by critics and in film festivals the world over. It’s the first film ever to be named best documentary at both the Cannes Film Festival and Sundance.

• A night after tasking Peyton Manning with a search for history’s greatest of all time, the History Channel presents “History’s Greatest Heists With Pierce Brosnan” (9 p.m., TV-PG).

The debonair former star of James Bond movies and “Remington Steele” is perfectly cast to discuss heist history and the film genre that sprung up around meticulously planned robberies requiring teamwork, distraction, stealth and months, if not years, of research and preparation.

The style of the movie heist probably owes much to Cary Grant’s performance as a cat burglar in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1955 thriller “To Catch a Thief.” The genre became all but franchised with the 1960 Rat Pack thriller “Ocean’s Eleven” (and its 21st-century reboots). NBC and ABC slavishly copied both Sinatra and Hitchcock with two mid-1960s series — “T.H.E. Cat” and “It Takes a Thief,” respectively.

This style of sleek burglary became so ingrained, it inspired several segments on “The Simpsons” and even a couch gag.

On the opposite end of the visual spectrum, Martin Scorsese’s 1990 masterpiece “Goodfellas” revolves around the legendary Lufthansa heist. It doesn’t show the robbery in elaborate detail, but rather its homicidal aftermath when one gangster (Ray Liotta) explains how one of his partners (Robert De Niro) decided not to share the loot — all to the strains of “Layla” by Derek and the Dominoes.

“Greatest Heists” leans on both traditions, featuring Brosnan in formal wear and frequent voiceovers sounding suspiciously like the late Liotta’s “Goodfellas” character, Henry Hill.

• President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union Address (8 p.m., CBS, NBC, Fox, ABC, PBS, CNN) before a joint session of Congress. A Republican response follows.

As television spectacles go, these have become fairly familiar. The emergence of a Republican majority in the House might inspire a change of mood and body language, but generally a tradition of decorum holds.

One of the real variables is the length of the speech itself. A handy website — presidency.uscb.edu — presents the length of every State of the Union Address since 1964. It’s curious to note Lyndon Johnson, known for his “Great Society” expansion of federal programs, kept things relatively short, averaging some 50 minutes per address. In contrast, Bill Clinton, who once famously declared “The era of big government is over,” always exceeded the hour mark, rattling on for about 90 minutes in 2000. Presidents Nixon and Carter averaged some 35 minutes. In 1972, Nixon got the job done in just less than 29 minutes. Biden’s first “State” clocked in at just 61 minutes.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— Maggie tends bar on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— An eccentric detective has a nose for the evidence on “Will Trent” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14)

— Joe Manganiello and Tony Gonzalez find new ancestors on “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).

— A timid florist finds a date for the masquerade ball in the 2018 romance “Very, Very Valentine” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

CULT CHOICE

With spring training weeks away, the baseball obsessed can console themselves with the 1984 fantasy “The Natural” (5:35 p.m., Starz Encore), starring Robert Redford.

SERIES NOTES

Apartments are hard to find on “Night Court” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A local biker gang gets FBI attention on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A celebrity spokesperson (Andy Richter) puts his foot in his mouth on “American Auto” (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Christoph Waltz, Tig Notaro and Fitz and the Tantrums on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Reese Witherspoon, Paula Pell and Michael Solomonov visit “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).