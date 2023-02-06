Peyton Manning looks for History's G.O.A.T.S.

The countdown to Super Bowl LVII is well underway. Almost certain to draw an audience north of 100 million viewers, it creates its own ratings ecosystem, inspiring programming from every corner of the schedule trying to grab a sliver of attention.

“History’s Greatest of All Time With Peyton Manning” (9 p.m., History, TV-PG) applies the sports-centric “G.O.A.T.” criteria to all manner of individuals, events and buildings from down the centuries.

In a promotional clip, Manning assures us “Greatest” won’t be just about sports. During eight episodes, Manning will consult with hundreds of experts to determine just who can be considered history’s greatest titan of industry or which popular candy can wear the G.O.A.T. wrapper. There’s a search for the world’s most amazing daredevil, the sportiest sportscar and the most fabled sports stadium.

That last question kicks off the proceedings and demonstrates the relative absurdity of the endeavor. I can’t imagine serious historians or architects comparing the relative merits of the Roman Colosseum and Chicago’s Wrigley Field. But I can picture a loud argument taking place in a sports bar, where customers tend to argue and gamble on the most arcane subjects. Name history’s most dynamic duo — and convince me it’s not Sonny & Cher!

Manning participated in four Super Bowls and twice emerged as a victorious quarterback. He retired from the NFL in 2016 and since has become a fixture in prime time. Since 2021, he has hosted NBC’s revival of “College Bowl,” with his brother, Cooper, as his sidekick. He and his brother, Eli, also have been hosting an ESPN2 alternative to “Monday Night Football,” offering color commentary reflecting years of on-field experience and sibling rivalry hijinks. Eli “only” played in two Super Bowls, but the Giants won both times, giving him as many rings as his big brother. So, who is the greatest Manning quarterback of all time?

• Even “Independent Lens” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) anticipates the big game. Most known for documentaries of a personal and often political bent, “Lens” presents “Outta the Muck,” a film about the ability of football to transform students, coaches and a beleaguered community.

The “Muck” in the title refers to the rich soil in and around Pahokee, Fla., a town on the banks of Lake Okeechobee, that has seen its downtown decline, homes abandoned and businesses flee. It also has sent more than a dozen players to the NFL, inspired by coaches determined not to let hard times stand in the way of their students’ dreams.

• Acorn streams the second season of “Bloodlands,” starring Irish actor James Nesbitt as a Belfast detective whose beat includes a demimonde of criminals and killers with ties to the political terrorism that haunted the city’s not-so-distant past.

• Katharine Hepburn portrays Jo March in the 1933 adaptation of “Little Women” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-G), a role later played by June Allyson (1949); Winona Ryder (1994); Sarah Davenport (2018) and Saoirse Ronan (2019). There have been no fewer than eight television adaptations of “Little Women,” not to mention the reality series that borrows the title to explore issues of dwarfism. There were at least two silent adaptations of the Louisa May Alcott book that preceded this 1933 film, which was directed by George Cukor.

Henry Fonda, Charles Bronson and Claudia Cardinale star in director Sergio Leone’s 1969 anti-Western “Once Upon a Time in the West” (6:15 p.m., ShowX), featuring a lavish score by Ennio Morricone.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

