RVSRA seeking volunteer bakers for upcoming bake sale

Daily Journal staff report

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 18, River Valley Special Recreation Association will host its Bake & Garage Sale Fundraiser at 1335 E. Broadway St., Bradley. The organization is looking for volunteer bakers to donate baked goods to the event.

Anyone who would like to donate baked goods for the event should call Peggy King at 815-953-5748.

Only homemade baked goods will be accepted. Store-bought goodies repackaged will not work because of health department requirements.

Volunteers do not need to separate goods in individual containers. The organization will handle that. They also ask that bakers list the ingredients for any food allergies.