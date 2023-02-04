Local nonprofits seeking art submissions

Daily Journal staff report

Calling all artists! Two local nonprofits, Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism and Clove Alliance, are preparing for art shows and are looking for submissions from local artists.

<strong>Supermarket Shuffle</strong>

Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, has put out a call for art for the upcoming Supermarket Shuffle exhibit. The art will be based on the song of the same name and will personify items found in the supermarket.

Applications are due March 28, and all artwork must be original to the artist submitting the entry. All mediums are allowed — at a maximum size of 6-feet-by-10-feet — and an artist can submit multiple entries. However, only one can be marked “Not for sale.”

The cost is $5 per entry with a maximum of $15. All fees are returned if the entry is not accepted.

At 6:30 p.m. March 31, an opening reception will be held at the gallery.

For more information, call 815-685-9057 or go to merchantstreetartgallery.org.

<strong>Brave, Bold & Believed</strong>

Clove Alliance is seeking submissions for our Brave, Bold & Believed Art Show, an evening to celebrate and honor the journey of survivors and our efforts to end sexual violence.

Artists are encouraged to create an original design in keeping with the themes of empowerment, strength, resilience and survivorship.

Cash prizes will be awarded for the following adult and student divisions: Judges’ Choice, Clove’s Choice and People’s Choice will award $100 prizes.

All artwork must be received by April 6. Students in seventh through 12th grades and adults are invited to participate.

Opening Night will be held from 5-7 p.m. April 13 at the Kankakee County Museum. The exhibition also can be viewed during museum hours from April 14 to May 3.

For more information or to download the entry packet, go to <a href="https://www.clovealliance.org/events" target="_blank">clovealliance.org/events</a>.