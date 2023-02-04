Library Life: Week of Feb. 5, 2023

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Love Story: Does the library play a role in your love story? Tell your story to be shared on social media by filling out a form at <a href="https://bit.ly/3DjJXXr" target="_blank">bit.ly/3DjJXXr</a>.

• Résumé Drop-In Hours: From 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, stop by the library to learn to create a résumé, update the one you have or have it reviewed.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Around the World: At 4 p.m. Monday, ages 5 to 10 can learn about a new country though activities, books and food.

• Heart Health Walking Class: At 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays in February, the library will host a class for American Heart Month. Sign up online.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District (Clifton)</strong>

• Blind Date with a Book: Check out a “mystery” book this month and be entered into a drawing for prizes.

• Quilters: From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, quilters will meet.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Needlework Group: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Teen Advisory Board: At 4 p.m. Thursday, teenagers attending this program will gain volunteer/community hours, design and lead library programs and advise on library projects and collections.

• Family Storytime: At 5 p.m. Monday, ages 6 and younger and their parent/caregiver can enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Valentines for Veterans: Now through Feb. 10, the library is collecting valentines to bring to the Veterans’ Home at Manteno.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Bingo: From 10 a.m. to noon Friday, play Bingo with the Books.

• Mary Ann Shadd Cary: At 11:30 a.m. Feb. 11, the library will host a special program on the first woman to publish a newspaper in North America and Canada. Shadd Cary is an Aframerican Civil War heroine. Speaker will be Johnny Coleman II.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Adult Craft Night: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, make a glass bead candle holder using a small fishbowl and colored beads.

• Blizzard of Books: The Winter Reading Challenge runs through Friday.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Kids Reading Challenge: This month, the library is hosting a “Suess-Tastic” Winter Reading Challenge for kids.

• Adult Craft Night: At 5 p.m. Monday, adults can embark on the first meeting of the Flowers of the Earth craft series.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, join for an art program.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Drop-in Craft: During the week, kids can stop by to make Paper Plate Helmets.

• Adult Craft: At 10 a.m. Thursday, adults can decorate a wine bottle.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544