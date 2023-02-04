HOSEK: Walking a path to independence on Boston's Freedom Trail

The simple, unadorned headstone honors the five victims of the professed Boston Massacre and, also, the youth whose death 11 days earlier had inflamed the populace. John Adams wrote that the “foundation of American independence was laid” on March 5, 1770.

Boston was the birthplace of the American Revolution. Tensions between colonists and British forces led to the 1770 Boston Massacre, and several other incidents. England had stripped Massachusetts of self-governance and placed the city under martial law. The British actions against Boston triggered outrage and when British forces tried to seize Colonial arms and powder outside the city in 1775, they were stopped by the militia, and the Revolutionary War began.

The headstone goes on to cite that these were the first victims of the struggles between the colonists and the crown which eventually resulted in independence. Boston was the very seat of rebellious defiance and at its core beats the heart of American Independence.

To delve a little deeper into this country’s departure from England’s yoke, all one has to do is explore Boston’s Freedom Trail.

Established in 1951, the Freedom Trail commemorates notable events that led to the Revolutionary War and beyond as the United States emerged as a nation. You can choose between a guided-tour or, as we did, set out on your own.

Conspicuously marked by a continuous narrow path of red bricks implanted into the sidewalks and streets, the 2.5-mile trail is the perfect excuse to walk your way through Boston’s narrow, winding streets and past its mind-boggling congestion.

We began our exploration at the north-end of the trail in the Charlestown Naval Yard, where we found the oldest commissioned United States naval ship, USS Constitution. It’s nicknamed “Old Ironsides” due to the propensity for cannon balls to bounce off its sides.

At the nearby USS Constitution Museum, in Charlestown Navy Yard’s Building 22 (the old pump house for Dry Dock #1), located just across the pier from “Old Ironsides” we learned the history of the grand sailing ship and the endeavors made to preserve it.

From the naval yard, we walked just a few hundred yards to the Bunker Hill monument which commemorates one of the earliest clashes between the colonists and the English. The Colonists were defeated at the Battle of Bunker Hill, but they proved they could stand and fight against one of the best trained armies in the world. Legend has it that as the Redcoats advanced, the Colonial officer William Prescott cautioned his men not to waste their powder, exclaiming “don’t fire until you see the whites of their eyes.”

The grounds lie in the middle of a charming, thriving neighborhood of Charlestown. The quiet meadow belies the intense hand-to-hand fighting that occurred on the third and final assault upon the colonial’s positions.

The memorial itself is a 221-foot granite obelisk that juts commandingly into the sky. In a slightly dizzying and definitely lung-testing decision, we chose to climb the 294 circular steps to the top. The satisfying accomplishment provided a great 360-degree bird’s-eye-view of Charlestown and Boston.

Upon leaving the monument, we followed the redbrick trail across the Charlestown Bridge into Boston’s North End where you will find Copp’s Hill Burying Ground.

It is Boston’s second oldest cemetery, dating from 1659. It has a decidedly Halloween feel what with its Gothic headstones and their macabre adornment including the skull and crossbones. The British, in a decidedly unchivalrous way, used many of the markers for target practice; look closely and you’ll see bullet marks on a few of the stones. Robert Newman, a sexton at the Old North Church in 1775, is buried here.

When you speak of the Old North church, our next stop, the phrase, “One if by land, and two if by sea” immediately springs to mind. However, you may not be aware of what it took to accomplish the feat. The church sexton, Robert Newman, had to squeeze behind the church organ and enter a small door leading into the steeple. Then he climbed winding staircases and ladders up eight stories in complete darkness until reaching the windows where he lit two lanterns to indicate the British were approaching by sea. The Old North church is still an active Episcopal congregation who take great pride in their history and are more than willing to tell the tale.

It seemed only appropriate that our next visit was Paul Revere’s house. Today it is the oldest remaining structure in downtown Boston and the only home on the Freedom Trail. It was built around 1680, nearly a century before its illustrious tenant’s midnight ride. The Reveres’ owned the house from 1770-1800. Ninety percent of the structure is original, allowing you to see the heavy, hand-hewn beams, the over-sized fireplaces and many Revere family possessions. A large bell that was cast by the Revere foundry is on display in the courtyard.

Faneuil Hall is often called the “Cradle of Liberty” due to the fact that the Sons of Liberty so often declared their opposition to the king and his taxes between its imposing walls. Opened in 1742 as a market place, its second floor meeting hall soon became a popular venue to rail against the Crown’s attempts to legislate their lives. Just outside of the hall, erect in defiant opposition, stands the statue of Samuel Adams, the patron saint of rebellion.

The Old State House, its classic and formal presence standing incongruously amongst multi-story high-rises is next. Through massacre, revolution and fire, the Old State House stands as the oldest surviving public building in Boston. Built in 1713, the building served as the center of civic, political and business life. Today it houses a museum dedicated to the preservation of the American struggle to create and sustain a free nation.

Just outside the state house is a bronze-encircled cobblestone ring embedded in the sidewalk to mark the site of the Boston Massacre. In 1770, a large crowd of Boston residents, angry over the town’s occupation, confronted nine British “Redcoats.” The soldiers opened fire, fatally wounding five Bostonians. This further inflamed sentiment against King George III.

On Dec. 16, 1773, over 5,000 men crowded into the Old South Meeting House to hotly debate the controversial tea tax. When the final attempt at compromise failed, Samuel Adams gave the signal that started the Boston Tea Party. The Sons of Liberty led the way to Griffin’s Wharf, where they dumped 342 chests of tea into the frigid harbor. Saved from being torn down for the salvage by a determined group of “twenty women of Boston,” the Old South Meeting House has been open to the public as a museum and meeting place since 1877.

Providing a shaded, quiet respite from the city, the 357-year-old Granary Burying Ground may be the richest of all in history. Some of Boston’s most notable citizens rest here. Three signers of the Declaration of Independence: John Hancock, Robert Treat Paine and Samuel Adams, whose grave is marked by a large rock with a simple brass plaque. You’ll also find patriot and craftsman Paul Revere, and the aforementioned five victims of the Boston Massacre. Near the center of the grounds, stands a 25-foot-tall obelisk. It was placed there by Benjamin Franklin to commemorate the tomb of his parents.

Nearby, stands The Massachusetts State House with its stunning golden dome, which is gilded in 23-karat gold leaf. It was completed in January 1798, seven years after America gained its independence from England. It was from these stately halls that Sam Adams governed Massachusetts for four terms.

The trail ends in the Boston Common. America’s oldest public park, its 44 acres evolved from a field for grazing cattle and hanging pirates to a convivial green space for all to enjoy. All told, there are 16 historical stops on the trail. Each one delving into the rich history of Boston and the American Revolution.

To celebrate Boston’s and America’s independence, we strolled a few blocks south of the common to an iconic Beacon Hill tavern, Cheers, famously the inspiration of a beloved TV show. It seemed only appropriate to doff a couple of pints in honor of freedom with one of Boston’s own: Sam Adams.

If you go:

<strong>Boston Freedom Trail:</strong> <a href="https://www.thefreedomtrail.org/" target="_blank">thefreedomtrail.org/</a>

<strong>Visitor's Guide:</strong> <a href="https://www.boston.gov/visiting-boston" target="_blank">boston.gov/visiting-boston</a>

<strong>Learning Boston's history:</strong> <a href="https://www.nps.gov/bost/learn/historyculture/cny.htm" target="_blank">nps.gov/bost/learn/historyculture/cny.htm</a>

<strong>Cheers:</strong> <a href="https://cheersboston.com/locations/beacon" target="_blank">cheersboston.com/locations/beacon</a>