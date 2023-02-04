Community briefs: Feb. 4, 2023

<strong>School play in Clifton</strong>

John L. Nash Middle School presents its spring play production of “Gooney Bird Greene and Her True Life Adventures,” based on the book “Gooney Bird Greene” by Lois Lowry.

Gooney Bird Greene is the new kid at Watertower Middle School, and she is just as unique as her name. Through a series of zany events, Gooney Bird is able to challenge her classmates to become the hero of their own true stories and help them realize they are just as unique as she is.

This play features 27 fifth- through eighth-graders and is directed by Renee Pendry. The show date is 7 p.m. Feb. 24 in the Harold and Jean Miner Auditorium at Central High School, 1134 3100N, Clifton.

Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday. Tickets will be sold in advance for $5 from Wednesday through Feb. 22 or at the door for $7 before the performance. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from any cast member or by emailing Amy Sides, assistant director, at asides@cusd4.org.

<strong>KCHF hosts Dueling for the Dogs</strong>

From 8-11 p.m. March 4, the Kankakee County Humane Foundation will host a fundraising event at The Library Bar, 131 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais. Howl at The Library: Dueling for the Dogs will be a dueling instrument fundraiser to benefit the residents of KCHF.

Dave Leppert will be on guitar, and Bill Guertin will be on piano. They’ll accept requests for the cost of a KCHF donation.

Tickets cost $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Each ticket includes two draft beers or specialty drinks, as well as Chicago Dough Company pizza. Tickets can be purchased at k3humanefoundation.org/howl.

<strong>Bourbonnais library honoring Black History Month</strong>

February is Black History Month and the Bourbonnais Public Library is honoring the month with Bingo. A Bingo card is covered with 25 films. Watch five films in a line (left to right, up to down, diagonal) to get a Bingo, and the library will share reviews on social media during the month of February. Films can be checked out from the library or found on its online resource Kanopy.

Once a Bingo is achieved, send an email to bmaree@bourbonnaislibrary.org and include:

The films you watched to get a Bingo; a review of one or more of the films (with a star rating out of 5).

The films included are:

• “Black Panther”

• “Loving”

• “The Photograph”

• “Driving While Black”

• “Love & Basketball”

• “The Hate U Give”

• “The Woman King”

• “Soul”

• “John Lewis”

• “Little”

• “Selma”

• “Hidden Figures”

• “Freedom Space”

• “Nope”

• “The Central Park Five”

• “Just Mercy”

• “Respect”

• “Summer of Soul”

• “42”

• “Fences”

• “Anita”

• “Tulsa”

• “BlacKkKlansman”

• “Moonlight”

• “I Am Not Your Negro”

For more information, go to bourbonnaislibrary.org.

— Daily Journal staff report