5 Photos from Vinyl Night at Knack Brewing

Daily Journal staff report

On Jan. 26, Knack Brewing & Fermentations, 789 S. McMullen Drive, Kankakee, held its first vinyl night. The event was hosted by Joe Hernandez, of Kankakee, who has been collecting vinyl since his teen years.

Hernandez, who owns JPS Exterminating, also known as Joe’s Pest Solutions, made it clear this will be a recurring event as he has the blessing of Knack owners Matt and Emily Strysik to disc jockey on occasion.

“Bring what you want to bring in; don’t be afraid,” he said on a microphone as he welcomed the crowd.

He had his own turntable set up behind the bar, with a crate of albums in playing order atop the bar. On top of the bar’s mini fridge was a “Now Playing” holder that had room for an album cover to sit.

Participants would come up to Hernandez — who was wearing a friendly, “Hi, I’m Joe” name tag — and give them their selection and say which side of the album they wanted played. Set up near the crate was a chalkboard where people wrote their name, album and which side they wanted, in the order in which they arrived.

Hernandez will be back at Knack for the next vinyl night Feb. 26