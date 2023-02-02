Mo'Nique returns in the Lee Daniels shocker 'The Reading'

It’s one thing to summon the dead; it’s a neat trick to get them to answer. And there’s no YouTube video teaching us how to get rid of them once invited back to this locality.

The dark nature of seances and hauntings gets a spirited workout in the 2022 horror film “The Reading,” streaming on BET+. Produced by Lee Daniels, written and directed by Courtney Glaude, the shocker stars Mo’Nique (“Precious”) as Emma, a popular author who lost her family, and nearly her life, after a violent home invasion. After writing a book about the incident to work through her trauma, she consults celebrated 19-year-old medium Sky Brown (Chasity Sereal) as an elaborate form of book publicity. Unfortunately for Emma, Sky’s powers work all too well, and the spirits she recalls have no idea they are being used for marketing purposes. The sudden discovery Sky is the real deal is just the firsts of many shocks that upstage Emma’s stunt.

• Speaking of shocks, the decidedly low-budget film “Skinamarink” begins streaming on Shudder, the platform dedicated to the horror genre. (Note: In an earlier column that ran on the date of the film’s theatrical release, I mistakenly reported Shudder had begun making this film available.) In its brief run, this film, about two siblings awakening in a dark house to find their father gone and the doors and windows vanished, made more than a million dollars, a huge return on its $15,000 budget.

Some horror critics have described “Skinamarink” as the scariest film ever made. Others dismissed it as an experiment in minimalism, more appropriate to an arthouse or museum.

• Weird people and their money fascinate many. Now streaming on Netflix, the four-part docuseries “Gunther’s Millions” explores the peculiar series of events that made a German shepherd the heir to a considerable fortune.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— The final four prepare a seafood meal fit for a magazine spread “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

— What is the season finale of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG)?

— Violence erupts inside an ambulance on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Director Baz Luhrman lends his usual lurid exuberance to the 2022 musical biography “Elvis” (8 p.m., HBO Signature). Nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor (Austin Butler) but, notably, not Best Director.

— Cinemax reels off two mid-1990s Chris Farley/David Spade comedies, “Tommy Boy” (7 p.m.) and “Black Sheep” (8:35 p.m.). Farley died in 1997.

CULT CHOICE

Befitting the day, AMC unspools six helpings of the 1993 comedy “Groundhog Day” (10 a.m. through 12 a.m. Friday, TV-PG) in marathon fashion. Co-written with director Harold Ramis, the script by Danny Rubin turns a decidedly minor holiday into a peculiar contemplation of human nature and the possibility of character growth and change. It has been reported star Bill Murray’s gruff performance as a cynical weatherman was informed by his on-set difficulties with Ramis. More profound and far funnier than 99% of Christmas films, it’s simply one of the greatest holiday movies ever made.

SERIES NOTES

Feeling left out on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A random suspect emerges in the death of a graduate student on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... A ghost-hunter and his gadgetry check in to the inn on “Ghosts” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... The governor needs help with messy relatives on “So Help Me Todd” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Kelly and Barb make a tourist pitch on the season finale of “Welcome to Flatch” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “The Parent Test” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A road trip in a rental car on “Call Me Kat” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A woman awakens from a four-year coma with a tale to tell on “CSI: Las Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Stabler and Teddy create a secret hideaway on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... “The Chase” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Connie Britton and Daniel Ricciardo are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Pedro Pascal, Kathryn Newton, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and Armani White on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Reese Witherspoon, Wesley Kimmel and “Science Bob” Pflugfelder appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Jonathan Groff and Keio Stroud visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Trevor Noah, Shania Twain and Jono Zalay appear on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).