This weekend at the movies: Feb. 3, 2023

<strong>‘80 For Brady’</strong>

PG-13, 98 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> Four best friends living life to the fullest take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play. Starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field.

<strong>‘Knock at the Cabin’</strong>

R, 99 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/mystery/thriller.</em> While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost. Starring Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge and Kristen Cui.

<strong>‘The Amazing Maurice’</strong>

PG, 93 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation/adventure/comedy.</em> Every town on Discworld knows the stories about rats and pipers, and streetwise tomcat Maurice leads a band of educated rodent friends (and a stupid kid) on a nice little earner. Piper plus rats equals lots and lots of money. Until they run across someone playing a different tune. Now Maurice and his rats must learn a new concept: evil... Starring voices of Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clarke and David Thewlis.

<strong>‘Women Talking’</strong>

PG-13, 104 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> A group of women in an isolated Mennonite community grapple with reconciling their reality with their faith after a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men. Starring Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Jessica Buckley.

<strong>‘Fear’</strong>

R, 100 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror.</em> In this psychological horror film, a group of friends gather for a much-needed weekend getaway at a remote and historic hotel. Celebration turns into terror as one by one, each guest faces their own worst fear. Starring Joseph Sikora, Ruby Modine and Iddo Goldberg.

<strong>‘Missing’</strong>

PG-13, 111 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/thriller/mystery.</em> When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Starring Storm Reid, Joaquim de Almeida and Ken Leung.

<strong>‘Plane’</strong>

R, 107 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> Pilot Brodie Torrance saves passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island — only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. Starring Gerard Butler, Mike Colter and Lilly Krug.

<strong>‘A Man Called Otto’</strong>

PG-13, 126 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> When a lively young family moves in next door, grumpy widower Otto Anderson meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world upside down. Starring Tom Hanks, Mariana Treviño and Rachel Keller.

<strong>‘M3GAN’</strong>

PG-13, 102 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/thriller/sci-fi.</em> M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a lifelike doll that’s programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by Gemma, a brilliant roboticist, M3GAN can listen, watch and learn as it plays the role of friend and teacher, playmate and protector. When Gemma becomes the unexpected caretaker of her 8-year-old niece, she decides to give the girl an M3GAN prototype, a decision that leads to unimaginable consequences. Starring Allison Williams, Violet McGraw and Ronny Chieng.

<strong>‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’</strong>

PG, 102 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation/adventure/comedy.</em> Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burnt through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Starring voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Florence Pugh.

<strong>‘Avatar: The Way of Water’</strong>

PG-13, 192 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Sci-Fi/adventure/action.</em> Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, the sequel begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure. Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver.

<strong>‘The Chosen: Season 3 Finale’</strong>

NR, 170 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Faith.</em> In episodes 7 and 8, Simon and Eden face marital crisis, Matthew’s faith takes a turn, and the thousands of people following Jesus grow restless…until a boy brings some loaves and fishes.