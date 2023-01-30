Trivia event set for junior high students

From 3-4:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Clove Alliance will be hosting Treats & Trivia at Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais. The afternoon will consist of games, prizes and treats.

Participants will engage in various competitive games all while learning about building positive and healthy relationships. The suggested audience for this event is seventh- and eighth-grade students. To register for this free event, go to <a href="https://ow.ly/YaaP50MlKuG" target="_blank">ow.ly/YaaP50MlKuG</a>.