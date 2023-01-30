'The Picture Taker' examines art, history and treachery

In an age of smartphone cameras and Instagram moments and the seeming need to document one’s eggs Benedict for posterity, it’s difficult to assess the significance of photography. The “Independent Lens” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) documentary “The Picture Taker” explores the camera’s power to create keepsakes of life’s milestones, and capture societal, cultural and political history in the making, often while betraying both the subject and the photographer.

During the course of his life and career, Memphis-based photographer Ernest Withers (1922-2007) took some two million pictures, mostly of his Black neighbors and their weddings, christenings and first communions but also of his city’s extraordinarily rich culture. The crossroads of blues, country, gospel, honkytonk and rockabilly that would catapult Elvis Presley onto the world stage and make Memphis home to every sound from Sun Records to Stax Records was at Withers’ doorstep. And his photographs of B.B. King, Presley, James Brown and so many others performing in raucous local nightspots offer a visual museum of a mid-20th century cultural explosion.

Withers also acted as a photojournalist, documenting seminal moments of the civil rights movement. Forbidden to take photos at the 1955 trial of Emmett Till’s accused killers, he still managed to capture a shot of an elderly witness pointing at the defendants, an image of defiance and accusation that pretty much explained how the Till case launched the modern civil rights movement.

He became an intimate of other civil rights leaders and captured Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the very last night of his life. Among his photos is one of King’s open suitcase on the bed of the Lorraine Motel, where King was assassinated.

Withers was such a giant figure in Memphis that on the day of his funeral, when President George W. Bush happened to be visiting town, it was the funeral that made the front page. The president’s visit was covered on page three.

It was only later that biographers and researchers discovered a secret Withers had taken to his grave: He had been a paid informant and photographer for the FBI. He helped the agency, then under the authoritarian J. Edgar Hoover, document suspected communists, agitators and troublemakers in the movement. The film includes figures reading their dossiers with incredulity, amazed and saddened by Withers’ betrayal. We learn it was Withers who told the FBI when Dr. King had checked in to the Lorraine Motel.

The film also documents the gruesome racism Withers endured in his lifetime in a city that many Black residents referred to as “The Biggest City in Mississippi.” It doesn’t seek to excuse Withers’ actions but does strive to provide context for the compromises and shortcuts he might have made to support his large family under oppressive circumstances.

The film interviews people with wildly varying perspectives. Some see the totality of his output as invaluable, while others view him as a Judas who wormed his way into a circle of righteous martyrs. “The Picture Taker” offers a stirring glance at American history as well as a tragic and sobering contemplation of human nature.

