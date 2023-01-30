Clove Alliance seeks artist submissions for third annual art show

Clove Alliance will be holding its third annual Brave, Bold, & Believed Art Show, an evening to celebrate and honor the journey of survivors and Clove’s efforts to end sexual violence. This event will be held April 13 at the Kankakee County Museum.

Clove is accepting both student and adult art entries. A cash prize of $100 will be awarded to winners. Original entries are due by April 6. For an entry form and more information, go to <a href="https://ow.ly/kw9S50MlJHG" target="_blank">ow.ly/kw9S50MlJHG</a>.