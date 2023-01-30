Best Bets: Week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5

<strong>Art Exhibit at Kankakee Library</strong>

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, local artist Alan Byron Hampshire will hold a meet-and-greet as he unveils his new exhibit, Martha’s Vineyard America’s Premiere African American Resort, which will be on display during February. The exhibit and event will be held at Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

Hampshire lived in Martha's Vineyard for 12 years and spent much of his time painting his surroundings. It was the MV Times that dubbed him the "Watercolor Wonder."

Also happening at the library that day will be a pop-up coffee shop from LoveALatte. They will be on the first floor from 9 a.m. to noon selling an assortment of beverages.

<strong>ICGS’s Groundhog Day Fundraiser</strong>

The Iroquois County Genealogical Society, a nonprofit organization, will host a Groundhog Day (pulled pork sandwich) fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. The event will take place at the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. The time of 3 p.m. is tentative, as serving will stop when the food is sold out. The cost of a meal is a donation. The menu includes the sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, broccoli salad, potato salad and dessert. Diners can eat-in or get their meal to go.

<strong>Hands on Art History</strong>

From 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Merchant Street Art Gallery, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, hands-on art history is back. The program will discuss Andy Warhol, and participants will learn about the artist by doing work in their style. Open to all ages and skill levels.

<strong>Valentine Gnomes Pair</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais, On A Whim will lead a Valentine Gnome Make & Take class at the Community Arts Center in the mall. The class costs $27.

<strong>KHS Talent Show</strong>

From 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Kankakee High School, 1200 West Jeffery St., Kankakee, will host a talent show. The cost is $3 for students, $5 general admission, $10 for VIP seating, which includes front row seating, snacks and drink.

<strong>Jan. 31</strong>

<strong>Non-Profit Coffee Talk</strong>

From 8:30-9:30 a.m. at UpliftedCare Grief Center, 3115 N. 1000 West Road, Bourbonnais, the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley will hose a free event for nonprofit CEO leaders to network and collaborate.

<strong>Grow at Home: Herbs</strong>

At 10 a.m., the University of Illinois Extension's horticulture department will host an informational workshop on herbs at 1650 Commerce Drive, Bourbonnais. The cost to attend is $10 and includes plant starts.

<strong>Feb. 4</strong>

<strong>Geneology and the Computer</strong>

The next meeting of the Kankakee Valley Genealogical Society will be at 10:30 am in the Third Floor Meeting Room at the Kankakee Public Library featuring one of the Society’s members, Dale Monty. Dale will be doing a hands-on presentation “Genealogy and the Computer," giving help and advice on accessing the programs on the genealogy computers, saving files to flash drives, printing from the various programs, etc. If you have a question about the genealogy computers, ask Dale. A short business meeting of the Society will follow. This is a free event that is open to the public.

<strong>Steam Hollow Anniversary</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co., at 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno, will be hosting a four-year anniversary celebration beginning at noon. The all-day event features live music from The Ex Bombers (from 1-4 p.m.), Dennis Knight (from 4:30-7:30 p.m.) and the headlining band, Anthem (from 8:30 p.m. to midnight). There will be a special-release anniversary beer, Anniversary Airship IV, which is a bourbon wood-aged coffee imperial stout with maple and blueberry. Starting at 1 p.m. will be raffles every hour. Food will be available from The Neighborhood Kitchen.

<strong>Self Love Club</strong>

At noon, Made For Me Boutique, 45 N. St., Manteno, will host a Self Love Club event. Handle It Creations will be on site with baked cupcakes and cake pops, Permanent Jewelry Service (complimentary charm), relaunch of a full line from Gracie Pie Apothecary and, with a $75 purchase or more, you will receive a Self Love swag bag. There will also be a glimpse at Made For Me’s spring line.

<strong>Mattea’s Joy Gala</strong>

At 6 p.m., Mattea’s Joy will be hosting a gala at the Kankakee Country Club to celebrate 12 years of the organization. This event replaces the 10-year gala the organization had planned in 2020. Mattea’s Joy brings care, community and connection to families with hospitalized children. The event is black-tie optional and tickets start at $125 each. Table sponsorships are available.

