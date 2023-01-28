New on the bookshelf: Jan. 28, 2023

<strong>Penny’s 18th novel paints dark picture</strong>

“A World of Curiosities” is Louise Penny’s 18th novel, not counting “State of Terror,” the bestselling 2021 thriller she co-wrote with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Penny opens this book with a flashback to Gamache’s first meeting with the man who would become both his professional right hand and his son-in-law, Jean-Guy Beauvoir. They first worked together, when Gamache was head of homicide for the Surete du Quebec, on the murder of an addict and sex worker named Clotilde Arsenault. They soon discovered that she had also trafficked her children, 13-year-old Fiona and 10-year-old Sam, and that the crime was even more tragic than they imagined.

Woven into that story is another flashback, to Gamache’s experiences on the day of the real-life mass shooting in 1989 at the Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal, where a man with a gun slaughtered 14 women, most of them engineering students at the university, and injured another 14 people.

In the novel’s present day, Gamache and his wife are attending a ceremony at the college that combines a remembrance of the victims and the graduation of a new class of engineering students that includes two young women close to them.

— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times

<strong>Ambitious look at promise of America in 1900s</strong>

Russell Banks’ ambitious new novel, “The Magic Kingdom,” uses an early 1900s Florida Shaker community to present profound, if often implausible, arguments about the ardor of adolescent innocence, the transience of purported paradise and the path to the American Dream.

The novel is narrated — literally, we’re to believe — by octogenarian Harley Mann, who in 1971 recorded his memories onto reel-to-reel tapes that Banks “edited and shaped.” The conceit allows Harley to chime in from his “present,” offering pithy updates on his recording setup for the day or the growth of a sinkhole in his driveway.

Harley made a career out of flipping real estate for cash or repossessing it from those unable to repay their loans and naively sees himself as everyman, “the Anglo-American who thinks of himself simply as American, the male human being who thinks of himself merely as human, the White man who believes he has no color.”

Born on an Indiana commune in 1890, Harley came to Florida via Georgia. After his father died of typhoid, he and his three siblings and their pregnant mother worked on a plantation for seven months. This “virtual enslavement” ended when Elder John Bennett paid their debts in exchange for them moving to New Bethany, a Shaker community in Narcoossee, near Orlando.

— Cory Oldweiler, Star Tribune

<strong>A history of American Midwest</strong>

In the United States, Frederick Jackson Turner predicted, each geographical region “will find its place as a fit room in a worthy house.”

Turner — the chronicler of the “closing of the frontier” and a Midwest native — viewed the Midwest as the place where “American democracy will make a stand” against aristocracy, corruption and mass culture.

Jon K. Lauck, founding president of the Midwestern History Association and author of several books, agrees. In “The Good Country,” he argues that the history of the Midwest in the 19th century reveals “the most advanced democratic society that the world had seen to date,” and refutes stereotypes about the region’s dull, sectarian and repressive culture.

In his detailed and informative narrative, Lauck celebrates the Midwest’s anti-slavery, free labor ideology; Victorian norms; civic culture; entrepreneurial ideals, and democratic egalitarianism. The Midwest, he indicates, was the first region in the country to grant unconditional voting rights to all white males. It led the way in granting women the right to vote and establishing coeducational colleges and universities. Before Congress passed the Interstate Commerce Act in 1887, Midwestern states enacted laws regulating railroad rates.

— Glenn C. Altschuler, Star Tribune