Local Author Spotlight: Momence mother-daughter duo create children's book

As January comes to a close, so does the monthlong Local Author Spotlight. The spotlight ends as it began — with a children’s book.

“Henry The Third: As Told by Norah the Second,” was written by Momence High School graduate Liz Doughty. The book was illustrated by Doughty’s mother, Mary Ciaccio, a former Momence elementary teacher.

“[The book] introduces you to Norah, a little girl who has been the baby of the family and Ben’s little sister her whole life,” Doughty said. “When she and her family welcome a new baby brother, she is over-the-moon excited until she realizes that means changes in her routines and her role in the family, and she has to figure out what it means to be a big sister.”

The Journal had the opportunity to chat with Doughty, who now lives in Raleigh, to learn about her book, her process and what’s next for the author, whose book releases Feb. 9.

<strong>What inspired the idea for the book?</strong>

Books have always been an important part of parenting for me, so when I was pregnant with my third child I started looking for a book to help my soon-to-be middle child, my daughter, prepare for her new role as big sister. When I couldn’t find much in children’s literature on this topic, I decided I’d write it myself while I was on maternity leave.

<strong>What was the writing process like?</strong>

Writing this book during maternity leave was sort of like therapy, and gave me more to focus on than changing diapers and feeding schedules! I encountered nothing but support when I announced to my husband and family that I’d decided to write a book, and my mom didn’t hesitate to jump on board when I asked her to illustrate.

My editor was a connection I had from college at Millikin University, who graciously agreed to partner with me when I randomly messaged her one day. We went through several versions of the story until we got it exactly how it reads today.

<strong>What was it like collaborating with your mother on the book’s illustrations?</strong>

My mom is a professional artist, but up to this point had mostly worked on large-scale oil paintings. It was amazing and impressive to see her apply her natural talents to a completely new domain. She did a ton of research on how to develop the characters and tell the story in a way that would be engaging for readers, especially the little ones. I would draw her a stick figure version of the vision in my head, and like magic, she’d create it in beautiful watercolors. We’ve always been close, but this experience created really special memories for us!

<strong>What has the feedback been like?</strong>

The book doesn’t get released for a few more weeks so the jury is still out as to what readers will say! The feedback I’ve received since sharing that I’d written a children’s book has been overwhelming! My mom and I have both gotten so much support, from family, friends, friends of friends, professional networks, parents of little kids, parents of middle children, and middle children themselves! We hadn’t told many people this project was in the works, so I think people were quite surprised when we announced our accomplishment. I can also say that my kiddos were on cloud nine when I first read them the story, which makes the entire process worth it.

<strong>Do you have plans for a future book?</strong>

Time is a luxury these days, working as a full-time Mom and a full-time HR professional, but I do have one more idea that focuses on the family dog, Bruce, who readers will first meet in “Henry the Third.” I hope to find time to work on that in the future!

<strong>Where can you purchase the book?</strong>

“Henry the Third: As told by Norah the Second” is available now for pre-order on Amazon.com and most places books are sold. The official publication date is Feb. 9, so books will start shipping soon after that!

