Library Life: Week of Jan. 29

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Love Story: Does the library play a role in your love story? Tell your story to be shared on social media by filling out a form at <a href="https://bit.ly/3DjJXXr" target="_blank">bit.ly/3DjJXXr</a>.

• Teen Book Club: At 3 p.m. Thursday, seventh- and eighth-graders can discuss what they’re currently reading.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, ages 6 and younger can enjoy Family Adventure Storytime with books and activities.

• Card-Making Group: From 1-3 p.m. Thursday, stop in to make cards for veterans through Rep. Jackie Haas’ “Valentines for Veterans.”

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District (Clifton)</strong>

• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Friday, toddlers and homeschool families can hear books read aloud and enjoy a craft.

• Craft Candy Jar: At 10 a.m. Feb. 4, make candy jars from clay pots. Call the library to register.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Lego Night: At 6 p.m. Monday, join the library to build a creation based on a theme to be revealed that night. Team creations will be displayed in the library and voted on during the month. All teams must have at least one adult and one child.

• Singalong and Storytime: At 11 a.m., all young kids are invited for songs and stories.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Early Readers: At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, ages 5 and younger will be introduced to sounds and rhythms of language and reading with stories, music and rhymes.

• Book Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday, adults can join the well-read book club.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Valentines for Veterans: Now through Feb. 10, the library is collecting valentines to bring to the Veterans’ Home at Manteno.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• LoveALatte: The mobile coffee shop will host three library pop ups this month, from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 1, 8 and 15. Grab a drink on the first floor.

• Art Exhibit: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, local artist Alan Byron Hampshire will hold a meet-and-greet as he unveils his new exhibit, Martha’s Vineyard America’s Premiere African American Resort, which will be on display during February.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Adult Craft Night: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, creating a snowflake-shaped bar of soap.

• Family Craft: At noon on Feb. 4, families can create Valentine’s Day snow globes.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Pen to Paper: At 5:30 p.m., write something to share with an adult circle of writers.

• Storytime: At 11:15 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, little ones can join for Storytime with Ms. Jen.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

<em>•</em> Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, join for an art program.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Drop-In Craft: Throughout the week, kids can stop by to make a tissue paper snowman.

• Storytime: At 10 a.m., preschoolers can join “Groundhog Yay” storytime.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544