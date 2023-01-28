A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Thriving Twenty

For the upcoming issue of Lifestyles of Kankakee County, we embarked on a new idea for our 4-year-old magazine.

Being that there is so much unique talent in our area, we wanted to highlight those younger than 40 who are doing exciting things locally. This became “Thriving Twenty” and celebrates 22 individuals making their mark in Kankakee County.

Before I go on, you’re probably asking, “Why is it called Thriving Twenty if there are 22 people?” Well, we have two groups of two that are business partners. So, in all, there will be 20 organizations highlighted.

Selections of participants were based on nominations from their peers, family and customers. We wanted this inaugural group to touch on as many industries and facets as possible, and I think we wound up with a very dynamic group.

We have small business owners, healthcare workers, local volunteers, people involved in performing arts, educators, artists, realtors, professionals in long-time Kankakee County businesses, and those dedicating their work to animals, children, the homeless and more.

To participate, each had to answer a Q&A that will appear in the magazine. In reading through their responses, something consistent I noticed was how much they love being a part of the county’s fabric. Whether they grew up here, planted their roots here or only work here, they all are proud to be part of the county’s continued growth.

This past week, the group of 22 met us at Brookmont Bowling Alley for the magazine photoshoot. We wanted to pick a fun, timeless space that makes sense for a large group.

In keeping with the theme, each participant was given a personalized bowling shirt that had “Thriving Twenty” printed on the back.

Being among the area’s thriving professionals, I wasn’t surprised to find that a lot of them knew at least one other person there. Even if one of them didn’t know someone, it was obvious that there was an instant camaraderie because they all have at least one thing in common — they’re making an effort to help Kankakee County thrive.

I’ve written this before, but I think that should be everyone’s goal for wherever they live and/or work. In order for your environment to love you, you have to love it back — it’s a mutualistic relationship.

Not everyday is going to be like waking up in Disney World, but we have to do what we can to make our area the best it can be. Complaining about problems and doing nothing to fix them will not make anything better.

That’s why being involved, being informed and being inclusive is so important to a community’s growth. And I thank our Thriving Twenty for providing me with that reminder.

The magazine will release Feb. 15. Go to <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/lifestyles" target="_blank">daily-journal.com/lifestyles</a> for past issues.