5 Photos from Family Strong Night

Daily Journal staff report

On Jan. 18 at Bradley West School, Bradley School District #61 hosted an all-district Family Strong Night. The free event was dedicated to answering the question, “What can make your family strong(er)?”

Three-hundred-and-seventy-three parents and children enjoyed dinner from Chicago Dough sponsored by First American Bank and Midland State Bank. Students and children were entertained with games and activities by the Olivet Nazarene University Women’s Soccer Team, and teachers, staff and parents attended three 20-minute sessions on topics derived from the BSD61 Parent Needs Assessment. Various Community Stakeholders hosted tables, providing many giveaways.

The event featured guest speakers on the subject of building stronger relationships with your children; internet safety/social media; managing stress; health habits; coping skills; supporting ADHD; social-emotional learning with games to play at home; motivating students; creating ways to improve academics.

In all, there were 474 people, with 190 parents, 183 children/students, 55 community stakeholders and 46 BSD61 teachers and staff.