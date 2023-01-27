Galentine's Day comes to Kankakee County

Galentine’s Day, typically celebrated Feb. 13, has inspired several local events.

<strong>Galentine’s Day at Roze</strong>

From 5-8 p.m. Feb. 10, Roze Lingerie Boutique, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, will host its first-ever Galentine’s event. There will be new Valentine’s Day arrivals for a sip-and-shop event. Other local businesses will be collaborating, including Bloom Bar, Cakes & Goodies, Dollhead Blowdry Bar and Envy Beauty Bar.

For more information, go to <a href="http://facebook.com/rozeboutiquekankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/rozeboutiquekankakee</a>.

<strong>Sip & Shop on Water Street</strong>

From 2-8 p.m. Feb. 11, several businesses on Water Street in Wilmington will have specials and drinks available for a day of shopping and cocktails.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/TheCraftedCoop" target="_blank">facebook.com/TheCraftedCoop</a>.

<strong>Rustic Vintage Fair</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000 Road S., Kankakee, Rustic Vintage Fair Inc. will host a market featuring local vendors and crafters. There’s a $2 entry fee, and vendor spots still are available. Go to <a href="http://rusticvintagefair.com" target="_blank">rusticvintagefair.com</a>.

<strong>Cookie Party</strong>

At 6 p.m. Feb. 13, Grapes & Hops will host a cookie party, where local cookie designers will lead a cookie-design class. Participants decorate and the designers bake.

Participants will decorate six cookies from and with Ashley of Ashley’s Eats & Sweets. They then get to take the cookies home.

Tickets are $23 and can be purchased at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/2s48xtnr" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/2s48xtnr</a>. Grapes & Hops is at 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Ladies’ Night Sip & Shop</strong>

From 6-8 p.m. Feb. 16, Gracie Lynn Boutique will host an event at 115 W. Chebanse Ave., Chebanse. On site will be local author C.E. Johnson, who will be selling and signing copies of her romance novels. Sugar Farm cookies will be available for purchase, as well as Pure Romance and Color Street.

For more information, go to <a href="http://gracielynnboutique.com" target="_blank">gracielynnboutique.com</a>.

— Daily Journal staff report