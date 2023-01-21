Patsy Cline Project coming to Pontiac

At 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at Pontiac Township High School Auditorium, 1100 E. Indiana Ave., Pontiac, will be a tribute to Patsy Cline from Lisa Brokop with The Patsy Cline Project.

Brokop’s voice and accompanying band will be paying homage to one of country music’s greatest legends, Patsy Cline, performing classic hits such as “Crazy,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walkin’ After Midnight.” Brokop is Canadian born but lives in Nashville. She is a songwriter as well as a singer.

The Patsy Cline Project was created in 2016 and includes many of Cline’s hits. It also features a couple of Brokop’s originals, written in the style of Cline.

For tickets and/or memberships, contact Ruth Schlosser at 815-844-6394. Adult single performance tickets cost $25. Tickets also will be available at the auditorium the night of the concert.

Note area high school students can attend the concert free of charge. Adults with a ticket also can bring children with them at no additional charge.

For more information about the association, contact Rod or Dorothy Patterson at 815-844-7833 or <a href="mailto:patterson.hjemme@gmail.com" target="_blank">patterson.hjemme@gmail.com</a>.