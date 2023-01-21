Local Author Spotlight: Bourbonnais author releases debut novel, talks 'twisting story'

First came a children’s book, second came a memoir. Now, as we delve into week three of the Local Author Spotlight, the attention turns to a novel.

The new release, “Vengeance,” is by local author Jim Hair, of Bourbonnais.

“‘Vengeance’ is a twisting story about the consuming desire to get even and the extreme lengths some will travel to quench the thirst of revenge,” Hair said.

The author provided a synopsis of the novel in his own words: “‘Vengeance’ is a story about a ruthless billionaire tycoon who will stop at nothing to ensure he comes out on top of every situation.

“Whether it’s his boutique Wall Street investment firm or any of his other business holdings, David Sohlmann will always win — no matter what. When a highly recruited young Wall Street rising star with a very unique past comes to work for Sohlmann’s firm everything is tracking exactly as Sohlmann had planned — until the stock market crash of 1987.

“Alex Coswell, the firm’s golden child, was the mastermind of the firm’s computer trading program that ultimately bankrupted the firm along with a private investment account that Sohlmann was protecting. Now, having tasted loss and betrayal, Sohlmann embarks on a dark scheme to ruin Alex’s life — completely. His massive wealth and ability to control events puts Alex into a tailspin that no one could ever recover from.”

The Journal had the opportunity to chat with Hair to learn about his book, his process and what’s next for the author.

<strong>What inspired the idea for the book? What drew you to fiction?</strong>

I have always enjoyed telling a good story. Being an avid reader, I appreciate how writers lead the reader down a path that not only evokes various emotional responses, but also allows for imagination to fill in many of the crevices of an engaging storyline. I enjoy many genres of literature, but fiction allows the reader to escape, to enter a world that may be different from their own, and get lost in a well-written story. The inspiration for this book came from a very loosely related, real-life situation from many years ago.

<strong>What was the writing process like?</strong>

“Vengeance” took nearly 10 years to complete, although the busyness of life got in the way for five of those years. In 2021, I committed to complete the book by early fall, then started the process of trying to find how to get it published.

<strong>What has the feedback been like?</strong>

“Vengeance” is being very well-received with some positive reviews from readers. Hearing that readers can’t put the book down, or that the characters in the book leave a lasting impression is very satisfying. Several have commented that the story would make for a great movie! Maybe that will be the next step?

<strong>Do you have plans for a future book/sequel?</strong>

I am currently working an a second novel and hope to have it completed before the end of 2023. It will also be a suspense/thriller fictional novel, but unrelated to “Vengeance.” I have an outline for a third novel that will revive a character from “Vengeance” and build a storyline around that character that readers will certainly enjoy.

<strong>Where is “Vengeance” available for purchase?</strong>

It can be purchased online from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and the publisher’s bookstore. You also can visit my website, <a href="https://www.jimhairbooks.com" target="_blank">jimhairbooks.com</a>.

At 7 p.m. Jan. 28, Hair will be holding a book launch event at Stefari Cafe, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Books will be available for purchase, and Hair will be signing copies and discussing "Vengeance" and the process of writing.