Library Life: Week of Jan. 22

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Bingo Rodeo: At 6 p.m. Friday, ages 8 to 108 can join for bingo. Register online.

• Weather Experiment: At 1 p.m. Jan. 28, kids ages 6 and older can enjoy weather-related demonstrations, experiments and crafts. Register online.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, join as the group reads selections from celebrity book clubs.

• Clay Creations: At 5 p.m. Wednesday, ages 13 to 18 can make a clay critter. (Second of two meetings.)

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District (Clifton)</strong>

• Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, discuss “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn.

• Drop-In Craft: From 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, all ages can stop by for a pinecone gnome craft.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Needlework Group: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework.

• Singalong and Storytime: At 11 a.m., all young kids are invited for songs and stories.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Pop-Art Emoji Painting: At 5:30 p.m. Monday is a program designed for “tweens,” ages 9 to 12. Create a galaxy emoji painting. Registration required.

• Half-Day Matinee: At 1 p.m. Wednesday will be a screening of “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.” Registration required.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Soul Collections: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, discuss “Born A Crime” by Trevor Noah.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Writer’s Group: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, writers can join for sharing, editing and critique. This month, Melissa Baron, author of “Twice in a Lifetime,” will join.

• Instapot Recipe: At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook, Holly Carlson will demonstrate how to make Instapot Stuffed Green Pepper Soup.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Pen to Paper: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, the program is for an adult circle of writers.

• Reading Buddies: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, grades kindergarten through fifth are invited to practice reading skills.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, join for an art program.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Baby Book Club: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, little ones can enjoy stories.

• Drop-In Craft: All week, kids can stop by the library to make a pipe-cleaner winter forest.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544