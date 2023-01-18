Wilmington Freemasons hosting annual chili cook-off

WILMINGTON — From 1-4 p.m. Feb. 26, the Wilmington Freemasons Lodge #208 will be having its 13th annual Chili Cook-Off to fund the Pedals for Progress program.

Tasting and a bowl of House Chili costs $10 for adults, $5 for kids older than 11 and free for kids 11 and younger. There also will be $1 hot dogs available. Wilmington Masonic Lodge is located at 311 Main St., Wilmington.

Think you have what it takes to be the Chili King? Register to be a contestant. Call Ben Stickel 815-370-7331 or Matt Lohmar 815-210-9606.