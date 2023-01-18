This weekend at the movies: Jan. 20, 2023

<strong>‘Missing’</strong>

PG-13, 111 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/thriller/mystery.</em> When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers … and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers she never really knew her at all. Starring Storm Reid, Joaquim de Almeida and Ken Leung.

<strong>‘The Fabelmans’</strong>

PG-13, 151 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> A coming-of-age story about a young man’s discovery of a shattering family secret and an exploration of the power of movies to help us see the truth about each other and ourselves. Starring Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Seth Rogen.

<strong>‘When You Finish Saving the World’</strong>

R, 88 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/drama.</em> Evelyn and her oblivious son, Ziggy, seek out replacements for each other. As Evelyn tries to parent an unassuming teenager at her shelter, Ziggy fumbles through his pursuit of a brilliant young woman at school. Starring Finn Wolfhard, Julianne Moore and Billy Bryk.

<strong>‘Plane’</strong>

R, 107 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> Pilot Brodie Torrance saves passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island — only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. When dangerous rebels take most of the passengers hostage, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare, an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. Starring Gerard Butler, Mike Colter and Lilly Krug.

<strong>‘A Man Called Otto’</strong>

PG-13, 126 mins. <strong>(</strong>Cinemark Movies 10,Meadowview Theatre) <em>Comedy.</em> When a lively young family moves in next door, grumpy widower Otto Anderson meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world upside down. Starring Tom Hanks, Mariana Treviño and Rachel Keller.

<strong>‘The Whale’</strong>

R, 117 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> An obese and reclusive English teacher tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. Starring Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink and Ty Simpkins.

<strong>‘The Devil Conspiracy’</strong>

R, 111 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/fantasy.</em> A powerful biotech company has breakthrough technology that allows it to clone history’s most influential people. Behind this company is a cabal of Satanists who steal the shroud of Turin, putting them in possession of Jesus Christ’s DNA — the ultimate offering to the devil. Hoping to save mankind, Archangel Michael soon comes to Earth to stop the devil’s conspiracy once and for all. Starring Peter Mensah, Joe Doyle and Joe Anderson.

<strong>‘M3GAN’</strong>

PG-13, 102 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/thriller/sci-fi.</em> M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a lifelike doll that’s programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by Gemma, a brilliant roboticist, M3GAN can listen, watch and learn as it plays the role of friend and teacher, playmate and protector. When Gemma becomes the unexpected caretaker of her 8-year-old niece, she decides to give the girl an M3GAN prototype, a decision that leads to unimaginable consequences. Starring Allison Williams, Violet McGraw and Ronny Chieng.

<strong>‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’</strong>

PG, 102 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation/adventure/comedy.</em> Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burnt through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Starring voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Florence Pugh.

<strong>‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody’</strong>

PG-13, 144 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Biography/drama/music.</em> The joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, the greatest female R&B pop vocalist of all time. Tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom. Starring Naomi Achie, Ashton Sanders and Stanley Tucci.

<strong>‘Avatar: The Way of Water’</strong>

PG-13, 192 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Sci-Fi/adventure/action.</em> Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, the sequel begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure. Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver.