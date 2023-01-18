ICGS hosting Grounghog Day fundraiser

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Genealogical Society, a nonprofit organization, will host a Groundhog Day (pulled pork sandwich) fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 2. The event will take place at the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.

The time of 3 p.m. is tentative, as serving will stop when the food is sold out.

The cost of a meal is a donation. The menu includes the sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, broccoli salad, potato salad and dessert. Diners can eat-in or get their meal to go.

The ICGS is located in the museum. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The group is available to help those who are just beginning to research their family roots or to assist the seasoned researcher. A One-on-One is offered when needed, so if you would like a volunteer researcher to help you with your genealogical quest, call 815-432-3730. The group also provides a variety of events during the year, including the popular cemetery walks.