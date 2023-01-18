'DRUMline Live' taking stage at Governors State University

UNIVERSITY PARK — Governors State University Center for Performing Arts, also known as the Center, is welcoming “DRUMLine Live” back to its stage for the fourth time. This high-energy spectacle makes its triumphant return to the Southland at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4.

“DRUMLine Live,” the show-stopping attraction created by the musical team behind the hit movies, “Drumline” and “Drumline: A New Beat,” embodies the soulful, high-stepping style of the Historically Black College and University marching band experience.

“DRUMLine Live” brings the experience of HBCUs to life on stage with musical tributes to Motown, Prince and Michael Jackson, with choreography inspired by Tina Turner and James Brown.

This thrilling spectacle features musical highlights from the 1950s through the year 2000, blending hip-hop, soul, gospel and jazz. This music, combined with a unique style of drumming, musicianship and choreography create a production never seen on stage before.

“I guarantee people have never seen a show like this before,” said Don P. Roberts, CEO of “DRUMLine Live” and Executive Band Consultant of Drumline and “Drumline: A New Beat,” in a news release. “The cast of musicians and singers, led by an all-star group of percussionists, will perform extraordinary choreography that will have the audience on their feet and dancing in the aisles throughout the entire show.”