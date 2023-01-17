NBC heads back to 'Night Court'

Who ordered the reboot of “Night Court” (7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG)? The genial and popular series ran on NBC from 1984-1992, starring the late Harry Anderson as presiding judge Harry T. Stone. Despite its setting, a courtroom filled with prostitutes, flashers and other denizens of the wee hours, “Night Court” had a more breezy and whimsical focus on eccentric characters than on sleaze.

While you would think a show canceled more than 30 years ago would seem antique, “Night Court” is hardly the only show from its era to be exhumed. A glance at its contemporaries include “Quantum Leap,” revived just this season on NBC; “Doogie Howser, M.D.” recently reimagined on Disney+; “The Wonder Years,” which has been revived and since canceled anew by ABC — just like “MacGyver,” a recent CBS reboot that has come and gone. “Roseanne” was revived, its titular star fired and has since been rebranded as “The Conners.” Even “Law & Order” has returned. “Beverly Hills 90210” has seen a number of reincarnations. Sometimes it seems like every show from that era except for “Cop Rock” and “Fish Police” has been resurrected.

The “new” “Night Court” sees John Larroquette return to his old character Dan Fielding. As we meet him, he’s abandoned his old job as prosecutor and is working as a process server while nursing some unmentioned grievances and mourning personal losses, among them, the death of his old colleague Harry. Harry Anderson died in 2018.

He’s recruited back to night court when judge Harry’s daughter Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) picks up her father’s gavel.

The series puts great emphasis on Abby’s upstate friendliness and openness to listen to even the most hardened defendant. This makes for a great deal of bickering with the world-weary Fielding, particularly as he changes sides and now works as a public defender.

It’s basically a battle between gruff and grumpy vs. sweet and spunky. It’s an exaggeration to say that Larroquette plays Lou Grant to Rauch’s Mary Richards, but it’s appropriate to note that “Night Court” is a lot closer in tone and its rather chaste content to “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” than contemporary fare. Some may welcome that.

The supporting cast are rather underwritten in the early going. Look for India de Beaufort as the vain prosecutor Olivia, Kapil Talwalkar as the confused Neil and Lacretta as Donna “Gurgs” Gurganous, the wacky bailiff, whose antics don’t always make much sense.

• “American Experience” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) profiles Zora Neale Hurston (1891-1960). While best known for her novel “Their Eyes Were Watching God,” this profile emphasizes her work as an anthropologist and ethnologist researching the lives, cultures and customs of African American enslaved people and their descendants.

In both her novels and scientific research, Hurston remained an iconoclast. She died in relative obscurity, receiving literary acclaim some decades later.

• “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) welcomes comedians Carol Burnett and Niecy Nash.

• A massive bomb may have been sold to some bad actors on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Gigi’s birthday celebration is put on hold on the season finale of “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• The murder of a New York police officer overseas gets Interpol’s attention on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• On two episodes of “New Amsterdam” (NBC, TV-14): the wait for an experimental cancer drug proves agonizing (8 p.m.); individual story arcs are wrapped up in tidy bows (9 p.m.). The second episode is the series finale.

• The bodies of four vacationing New Yorkers are discovered in a Georgia motel on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Don’t keep on truckin’ on “American Greed” (9 p.m., CNBC, r).

Tom Hanks and Emma Watson star in the <span style="text-decoration: underline;">2017</span> tech thriller “The Circle” (7 p.m., TMC), completed shortly before the deaths of two cast members, Bill Paxton and Glenne Headly.).