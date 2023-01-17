Local organizations hosting gun buyback program

KANKAKEE — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Pioneer Park, 698 N. Hobbie Ave., Kankakee, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation in partnership with Kankakee United will be hosting No Questions Asked: Gun Buyback.

Participants may walk up or drive up, and are asked to transport firearms unloaded, in a box or a bag.

Cash will be given for guns: $25 for non-functioning replicas and BB guns; $200 for handguns, shotguns and rifles; $300 for assault rifles, semi-automatics, AR-15s.

For more information, call 815-685-9220 or 815-936-3603.