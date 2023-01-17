Kankakee County Museum hosting new book clubs

Kankakee County Museum, at 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, is preparing for two new book club offerings.

<strong>THE BREAKFAST CLUB</strong>

One Saturday per month January through April, the museum will be hosting Breakfast Club — A Children’s Book Club. From 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 28, Feb. 25, March 25 and April 22, join the new book club for children ages 8-13. The group will be reading books from the “Dear America” series. Meetings will include doughnuts, a book discussion and an activity or craft that relates to the story.

Book club meetings will take place in the Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse on the Kankakee County Museum Campus. Participants should read the book ahead of time. Copies of the book can be picked up from the museum in the beginning of the month. This program is provided for free.

<strong>‘SECRET LIFE OF POSTCARDS’</strong>

At 11 a.m. Feb. 18, the museum will host ‘The Secret Life of Postcards’ book club and meet-the-author event.

This will be the first adult book club of the year. The discussion will include thought-provoking questions provided by the author herself. Participants will have the opportunity to meet the author and engage in intellectual conversation. Light refreshments will be provided. RSVP on the museum’s website at <a href="http://kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com</a>.

Books can be purchased in the museum’s store, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Discussion questions are provided on the event’s page of the museum’s website and will also be emailed to those who register early.