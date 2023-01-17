Iroquois Memorial hosting ‘Know Your Numbers’ lab fair

IROQUOIS COUNTY — Iroquois Memorial Hospital will be holding its “Know Your Numbers” Lab Fair from 7-10 a.m. now through Saturday in the main lobby each morning. The hospital, located at 200 North Laird Lane, Watseka, also will be holding a free community health fair throughout the week.

The IMH “Know Your Numbers” Lab Fair offers a blood panel with health screenings for a nominal fee. This blood panel and health screenings consists of a Lipid Panel (cholesterol, triglyceride, HDL), complete blood count with automated differential and a comprehensive chemistry panel which includes: ALT, AST, albumin, alkaline phosphatase, bilirubin, calcium, chloride, creatinine, glucose (blood sugar), sodium, potassium, total protein and urea nitrogen.

Additional screenings are also available at an extra cost. Additional screenings include: Ferritin, thyroid profile, PSA screenings, glycohemoglobin, vitamin D and hepatitis C.

Stop by Outpatient Registration in the main lobby of IMH to register and receive health screenings. Appointments are not necessary and you don’t need to be affiliated with the hospital or any of its clinics or doctors to participate. A payment of cash, check or most major credit cards is required at the time of registration. No insurance claims are filed.

If you plan on getting the blood panel, it is recommended to fast for 10 to 12 hours before the visit for the most accurate results. All test results will be mailed directly to the patient and faxed to the registered healthcare provider.

For more information, contact MaryKay Lavicka, Outreach Director, at 815-432-7960 or marykay.lavicka@imhrh.org.