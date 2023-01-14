Local Author Spotlight: Grant Park resident releases touching book of family dealing with Duchenne

Grant Park resident Christena Estby last month released a book that began as a way to manage anticipatory grief and anxiety, and as a scrapbook of memories. With encouragement from friends that her family’s story is one that needs to be heard, the idea of an actual book was born.

“‘Greater Than Grief: Two Brothers Against Duchenne’ is a memoir-style book, which chronicles our family’s journey to get our two youngest sons to us,” said Estby. “It’s a story about loss, adoption and a terminal diagnosis, but I hope the bigger takeaway of the story is love, hope, faith, family and living each day to the fullest.”

The Journal had the opportunity to chat with Estby to learn about her book, her process and what’s next for the author.

<strong>What inspired you to write the book?</strong>

The time surrounding COVID was difficult for me, as it was for many, many others. I had so many feelings of isolation, loneliness and sadness. During that period, I had a lot of free time to think (and overthink), and I had quite a bit of anxiety that came up, in part surrounding the boys’ diagnosis and my worries about my ability to care for them long-term.

I learned firsthand that anticipatory grief is a very real thing. I started typing mostly as a personal scrapbook of sorts — snippets of memories and stories. During the years, I’ve had a few people suggest the experiences our family has had and the uniqueness of our little crew could be of interest to others. I shared some of my writing with a close friend, and she asked why I wasn’t writing the whole story, to share our family’s journey with others.

<strong>Being that the subject is personal for you, was the writing process cathartic?</strong>

The writing process was very cathartic. I was able to flesh out so many emotions and, at the same time, be reminded of the many, many blessings in my life. I’ve always loved words, but I also learned along the way how much I enjoy the process of writing.

Although it is not in any way my natural tendency (I’ve always been very honest but a bit guarded), I was able to be completely vulnerable and open about my worries, fears and hopes. That in itself was perhaps the best therapy I could have had at the time.

<strong>What has the feedback been like?</strong>

Feedback so far has been wonderfully encouraging. I’ve heard from many people I know and several I’ve never met who have reached out to me via Facebook. I’ve been told our family’s story of hope and love will appeal to almost anyone in some way; especially other Duchenne families, special needs parents, adoptive parents, Christian families or others dealing with a terminal diagnosis.

Of course, I’d always love to get a few more Amazon reviews, but I mostly hope this book makes its way into the hands of those who need to hear its message.

<strong>Do you have plans for a future book?</strong>

I am currently working on a devotional book. I intend for it to be a quick, five-minute pause in the day for the busy mom who wants to get into (or continue) the habit of being in God’s word.

It has been suggested I consider a follow-up to “Greater Than Grief” in a few years, with an update on how the boys are doing and where our family is in our story at that point. I’m also thinking about some day writing a children’s book (maybe special/medical needs in general, maybe specifically about Duchenne).

<strong>Where can you purchase the book?</strong>

The book is available to purchase in both paperback and Kindle version on Amazon (free for Kindle Unlimited subscribers). Paperback versions are also available for purchase at Rubber Rose Bookstore in Kankakee, Dance in the Light in Bradley and Salon Valenda in Beecher.