Kankakee County Museum hosting new exhibit, date night

Daily Journal staff report

Kankakee County Museum, at 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, will be unveiling a new exhibit this month and will be a hosting a date night event in February.

<strong>ART EXHIBIT</strong>

At 10 a.m. Jan. 21, meet local artist Alan Hampshire and view his new art show in the George Grey Barnard Gallery. Hampshire’s paintings are created with watercolors and feature local area churches. Light refreshments will be available during the event.

<strong>DATE NIGHT</strong>

On Feb. 11, enjoy a romantic night at the museum with a “Lady & the Tramp”-themed meal. Dinner will be catered by The Bennett-Curtis House in Grant Park.

On the menu will be a shared charcuterie board, side spring salad with cranberry vinaigrette dressing, shared spaghetti platter with homemade meatballs and marinara sauce, strawberry mousse cup and cranberry orange sangria.

Following dessert, guests are invited to participate in a self-paced scavenger hunt through the museum.

The dinner will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the museum. Tickets must be purchased by Feb. 5 and are $75 per couple.

For tickets and more information, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com</a>.