Community briefs: Jan. 14, 2023

<strong>‘Know Your Numbers’ Lab Fair</strong>

Iroquois Memorial Hospital will be holding its “Know Your Numbers” Lab Fair from 7-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday in the main lobby each morning. The hospital, located at 200 North Laird Lane, Watseka, also will be holding a free community health fair throughout the week.

The IMH “Know Your Numbers” Lab Fair offers a blood panel with health screenings for a nominal fee. This blood panel and health screenings consists of a Lipid Panel (cholesterol, triglyceride, HDL), complete blood count with automated differential and a comprehensive chemistry panel which includes: ALT, AST, albumin, alkaline phosphatase, bilirubin, calcium, chloride, creatinine, glucose (blood sugar), sodium, potassium, total protein and urea nitrogen.

Additional screenings are also available at an extra cost. Additional screenings include: Ferritin, thyroid profile, PSA screenings, glycohemoglobin, vitamin D and hepatitis C.

Stop by Outpatient Registration in the main lobby of IMH to register and receive health screenings. Appointments are not necessary and you don’t need to be affiliated with the hospital or any of its clinics or doctors to participate. A payment of cash, check or most major credit cards is required at the time of registration. No insurance claims are filed.

If you plan on getting the blood panel, it is recommended to fast for 10 to 12 hours before the visit for the most accurate results. All test results will be mailed directly to the patient and faxed to the registered healthcare provider.

For more information, contact MaryKay Lavicka, Outreach Director, at 815-432-7960 or marykay.lavicka@imhrh.org.

<strong>Bradley Lions Club Pancake Breakfast</strong>

From 7:30-11 a.m. Jan. 21, the Bradley Lions Club will be hosting an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at the Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway, Bradley. The cost is $7 for adults, and children 5 and younger are free.

For deliveries of five or more, call 815-932-9180. The club asks participants to bring used eyeglasses for recycling.

<strong>Stress Reduction Caregiver Class</strong>

Parents, grandparents and other caregivers with children receiving mental, emotional and behavioral health services in Kankakee County are invited to Cyndi’s Caregiver Craft Class hosted by Project SUN. This class will be held from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 23 at B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. This event is intended to provide a fun outlet for stress reduction.

Participants will be making “Yarn hats, ear warmers and fingerless gloves.” No previous experience is needed. Materials will be provided. Cyndi has prepared a variety of yarns for everyone to choose. Attendees will be learning a new skill. No crochet or knitting needles required.

This also provides an opportunity to connect with other caregivers and learn more about their experiences.

Registration is required by noon Jan. 22. Register through Project SUN’s Facebook page, “Project SUN Kankakee.”

Project SUN Caregiver Classes are open to parents and caregivers with children in Kankakee County under age 21 who experience mental, emotional and behavioral health concerns.

Project SUN is a Strong and Unified Network dedicated to implementing a family-driven system of care that provides Kankakee County youth and their families multiple access points to a comprehensive, integrated behavioral health care system aimed at meeting the needs of the whole child. To learn more about the Project SUN initiative, call 815-304-5933, or go to projectsunkankakee.org.

<strong>Covers Before Corn</strong>

From 9:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 26, the Kankakee County Soil & Water Conservation District will present Covers Before Corn, a program on selection, planting, maintenance and termination considerations. The program will be held at the Herscher Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher.

The event is free, but an RSVP is requested. For more information or to RSVP, go to kankakeecountyswcd.org/district-events, or call the office at 815-937-8940, ext. 3.

<strong>KCHF Bingo</strong>

At 7 p.m. Jan. 27, the Kankakee County Humane Foundation will be hosting a bingo night at The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee. A seven-game card pack is $10 for one, $15 for two and $20 for three. Daubers sold separately. There will be a $100 prize for each game. All proceeds benefit KCHF.

<strong>Non-Profit Coffee Talk</strong>

From 8:30-9:30 a.m. Jan. 31 at UpliftedCare Grief Center, 3115 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais, the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley will host a free event for nonprofit CEO leaders to network and collaborate.

To RSVP, go to bit.ly/3IPq9OW.

<strong>Mobile Senior Safety Fair</strong>

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe continues hosting Mobile Senior Safety Fairs throughout Kankakee County. Admission is free, as are refreshments. Each event will have speakers, vendors, prizes and more.

For more information, go to k3sao.com/seniors.

From 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 16 at Riverside Senior Life Communities, 85 Burns Road, Bourbonnais, will be an event in partnership with Riverside Senior Life Communities and Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Chief Jim Keener.

<strong>Youth Spoken Word Showcase</strong>

From 4-6 p.m. Feb. 18 at City Life Center, 1820 E. Court St., Kankakee, Harbor House, Illinois Coalition of Community Services, Kankakee Public Library and City Life will host “Love is...?” a youth spoken word showcase. The event will feature Jeronimo Speaks.

To sign up, go to <a href="https://www.bit.ly/3X5EOtL" target="_blank">bit.ly/3X5EOtL</a>.

<strong>4-H Youth Foundation Dinner, Auction</strong>

The Will County 4-H Youth Foundation will host a family dinner and auction from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Will County Fair Atrium, 710 S. West St., Peotone.

The chicken and beef dinner costs $15 for adults and $10 for kids. There will be a silent auction, raffles, kiddie tractor pull by the farm bureau and free children’s carnival games.

