A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Nostalgia nerves

I can’t remember a time in my life that wasn’t heavily influenced by movies, music and television. Something I’ve learned about myself over the years is that, while I love movies, I’m hardly a cinephile.

Classics like “North By Northwest,” “The Lion King” and “Jurassic Park” weren’t seen until my 20s. As a kid, I was watching what I <em>thought</em> (and would still argue) are classics, like “Steel Magnolias,” “Romancing the Stone” and “Heart & Souls.”

I always had obscure taste for my age; preferring to watch “Who’s the Boss?” over whatever was on Cartoon Network. I gravitated to pop culture I wasn’t around for in its original heyday.

As a result, it would be assumed that I’d love this resurgence of “’80s and ’90s kids pop culture nostalgia.” At first, I thought it was great. Now, I’m exhausted by it.

When there was a reboot of “90210” with a new generation and appearances from the old gang, I was on board. When there was another reboot that focused on the original cast, I was annoyed.

While I appreciate a good reunion, when something is dripping with “we’re here for the money,” it’s very obvious.

And it’s not the actors who need the cash that I’m annoyed with, it’s the higher-ups, who keep trying to resuscitate something better left in the past because they see it as an easy cash grab, that I don’t like.

If you can take something that was a hit in its time and bring it back with nostalgia that feels that same, that’s a major feat. However, that rarely happens.

And now what we’re constantly inundated with is reboots, reimaginings and rebrands, and all I want to do is retreat and not participate at all.

The whole concept of nostalgia is when something elicits a duplicate feeling or emotion from the past. You can’t grab a few of the same people, slap an updated name on something and call it nostalgia if it doesn’t have the same feeling.

As a huge fan of “Scream” (meaning the first four films) and “That ‘70s Show,” I’m feeling a lot of frustration right now as the “Scream” franchise is being rebooted in a contrived manner and “’70s” is being brought into the “’90s” in what feels like a very forced way.

There’s a difference in having a cast get back together for an “Entertainment Weekly” photoshoot and Q&A versus taking something beloved and pushing it one step too far.

In pop culture speak, the attempts at nostalgia have jumped the shark.

But, there will still always be people that buy into it and want to see their favorites rehashed time and again. I get it … I just can’t get into it.

Again, if you can bring up the same vibe that existed in the past — the same humor, emotion and camaraderie — I’m all for it. If not, please just leave it in the 20th century.