Olivet announces new major in entrepreneurship

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — Olivet Nazarene University recently announced the launch of the entrepreneurship program as an extension of the Mick McGraw School of Business.

Enrollment is now open to students who want to enter this interdisciplinary field. Classes will begin in fall 2023 and completion of the program will lead to a Bachelor of Science degree.

Chris Perez, professor in the McGraw School of Business and director of this new area of study, believes this new offering will bridge a gap in education to simultaneously encourage a spirit of creative innovation and provide training in traditional structures of business practices.

“This new degree was birthed out of the passion of countless alumni who have been successful as entrepreneurs and now want to give back to their alma mater,” Perez said in a news release. “This program will be a unique cohort format that mixes traditional courses with incubator-style experiential learning. We want to awaken this generation to the redemptive call of entrepreneurship and activate them to solve the world’s problems.”

Students who choose Olivet’s entrepreneurship major will participate in courses offered by the McGraw School of Business. Emphasis of this new area of study is on small business management and entrepreneurship, intrapreneurship and innovation and creative problem solving.

A degree in entrepreneurship is applicable to almost any field as students learn interdisciplinary skills of leadership, professional communication, strategy and business. Olivet’s carefully designed curriculum integrates cross-listed business courses to make this an ideal area of study in which to double-major.

To kickstart the new program, Olivet will host the Createur Conference & Pitch Competition on April 13 and 14. During the two-day conference, participants will hear alumni and other subject-matter experts share about their entrepreneurial experiences as well as career highlights from keynote speaker, Steve Green, president of Hobby Lobby and founder of the Museum of the Bible. The event will culminate with a business idea pitch competition in which thousands of dollars in capital will be awarded to help students catalyze and grow their businesses.

Registration is now open through Feb. 17, at <a href="http://Olivet.edu/createur" target="_blank">Olivet.edu/createur</a>. The conference is free to attend and is open to the public. All currently enrolled college or university students and Olivet Nazarene University alumni are eligible to compete in the pitch competition. Affiliation with the business school is not required.

For more information about Olivet’s 2023 Createur Conference & Pitch Competition, contact Chris Perez, faculty and director of the entrepreneurship program, at caperez2@olivet.edu or 815-928-5579.