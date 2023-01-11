This weekend at the movies: Jan. 13, 2023

<strong>‘Plane’</strong>

R, 107 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> Pilot Brodie Torrance saves passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island — only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. When dangerous rebels take most of the passengers hostage, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare, an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. Starring Gerard Butler, Mike Colter and Lilly Krug.

<strong>‘A Man Called Otto’</strong>

PG-13, 126 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> When a lively young family moves in next door, grumpy widower Otto Anderson meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world upside down. Starring Tom Hanks, Mariana Treviño and Rachel Keller.

<strong>‘The Whale’</strong>

R, 117 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> An obese and reclusive English teacher tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. Starring Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink and Ty Simpkins.

<strong>‘The Devil Conspiracy’</strong>

R, 111 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/fantasy.</em> A powerful biotech company has breakthrough technology that allows it to clone history’s most influential people. Behind this company is a cabal of Satanists who steal the shroud of Turin, putting them in possession of Jesus Christ’s DNA — the ultimate offering to the devil. Hoping to save mankind, Archangel Michael soon comes to Earth to stop the devil’s conspiracy once and for all. Starring Peter Mensah, Joe Doyle and Joe Anderson.

<strong>‘M3GAN’</strong>

PG-13, 102 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/thriller/sci-fi.</em> M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a lifelike doll that’s programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by Gemma, a brilliant roboticist, M3GAN can listen, watch and learn as it plays the role of friend and teacher, playmate and protector. When Gemma becomes the unexpected caretaker of her 8-year-old niece, she decides to give the girl an M3GAN prototype, a decision that leads to unimaginable consequences. Starring Allison Williams, Violet McGraw and Ronny Chieng.

<strong>‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’</strong>

PG, 102 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation/adventure/comedy.</em> Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burnt through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Starring voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Florence Pugh.

<strong>‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody’</strong>

PG-13, 144 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Biography/drama/music.</em> The joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, the greatest female R&B pop vocalist of all time. Tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom. Starring Naomi Achie, Ashton Sanders and Stanley Tucci.

<strong>‘Avatar: The Way of Water’</strong>

PG-13, 192 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Sci-Fi/adventure/action.</em> Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, the sequel begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure. Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver.

<strong>‘Violent Night’</strong>

R, 101 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Holiday/action/comedy.</em> An elite team of mercenaries breaks into a family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone hostage inside. However, they aren’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint. Starring David Harbour, John Leguizamo and Edi Patterson.

<strong>‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’</strong>

PG-13, 161 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom. Starring Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira.

<strong>‘The Woman King’</strong>

PG-13, 135 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/drama.</em> The remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for…Starring Viola Davis, John Boyega and Lashana Lynch.