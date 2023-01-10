Streaming's moment of truth; 'Drewsday' on Pluto

Mega-mergers and massive debt have forced a reckoning in TV land. Streamers that used to have bottomless budgets finally are making cuts.

Just last week, Netflix pulled the plug on “1899,” a “Lost”-like head-scratcher that happened to be the most expensive TV series in German history. It’s a fun, strange ride, “Titanic” meets “The Shining” by way of some mind-bending digital head games. Its creators envisioned at least three seasons. Sometimes brevity can be a blessing. The first season of Netflix’s “The OA” was a revelation. But the second was decidedly “meh.”

Netflix hardly is alone. Starz recently announced the cancellation of its stylish adaptation of “Dangerous Liaisons.” This arrived only a few weeks after HBO ditched the expensive and expansive “Westworld” series and culled the show from its streaming catalog, apparently to save on residuals. That’s a sign of parsimony not often associated with streaming’s golden goose. But Discovery folks now are in charge of HBO’s largesse, so look for more emphasis on making product on the cheap.

On another, somewhat related and sobering note, Amazon, the owner of Prime Video, streamer of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” the most expensive TV series ever made, has just announced the layoffs of 18,000 employees.

With all these giant subscription streamers hitting the skids, or at least the brakes, how is a meat-and-potatoes, free ad-supported platform going to stand out? By changing the names of the week.

On Pluto, it’s officially Drewsday. Every Tuesday in January, the Pluto TV Spotlight Channel will feature a lineup curated by Drew Barrymore, star of “E.T.” and countless romantic comedies. Tonight’s schedule is dedicated to her favorite thrillers, including “Minority Report” and “Silence of the Lambs.” Look for romance movies next Tuesday and award winners the next “Drewsday.”

This allows Barrymore to play the kind of role the late Robert Osborne did on TCM, presiding over the night’s selections and offering praise and insights. Barrymore, a third-generation Hollywood star, appeared with Osborne more than once as a guest programmer.

For Pluto, an aggregator of hundreds of old shows, movies and streaming channels featuring games, news, weather and music, this is a clever idea. It associates the service with viewers who might have grown up with Barrymore and her movies. Netflix cobbled together “Stranger Things” specifically to appeal to the children of the 1980s. Who better to reach them for Pluto than the star of “Firestarter”?

• “American Experience” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) repeats an installment from 2022, “Riveted: The History of Jeans,” an effort to separate legend and myth from the trousers’ even more interesting history. While long seen as the “invention” of Levi Strauss, the use of denim had a long history on several continents. The use of indigo to dye the fabric came from Africa, and denim wear was so associated with African-American slaves it was long sold as “Negro Cloth.”

Strauss’ use of metal rivets to strengthen his trousers for gold rush prospectors gives this documentary its title.

Denim continued to reflect American culture at its best and worst. Widely associated with cowboys, the fabric became popular in the 1930s with wealthy East Coast women vacationing on “dude ranches.” In the 1950s, denim became linked to juvenile delinquency; in the 1960s, hippie abandon. At the end of the 1970s, “designer jeans” turned the fabric expensive and exclusive.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A hostage crisis on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosts the 80th Golden Globe Awards (7 p.m., NBC).

• A crippling blizzard is compounded by a helicopter crash on the two-hour season finale of “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) hosts actors Claire Danes and Jeff Daniels.

• An American abroad suffers a health emergency on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A state police officer looks a lot like a murder suspect on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• An abducted teen remains missing on “Will Trent” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) concludes a two-part investigation into Pegasus spyware, used by governments to spy on citizens.

CULT CHOICE

Young men dabble with heroin in economically depressed Edinburgh in the 1996 dark comedy “Trainspotting” (7:40 StarzEncore), a breakout hit for star Ewan McGregor and director Danny Boyle.

SERIES NOTES

A missing boy on “The Rookie” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... A near-miss on “The Rookie: Feds” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Giancarlo Esposito and Alvvays on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Tom Hanks and Stephen Markley visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).