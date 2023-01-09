'Detectorists' return for an extended special

Acorn streams “The Detectorists Movie Special,” a 75-minute return to one of TV’s more subtle and delightful comedies. Last seen some five years ago, “The Detectorists” stars Mackenzie Crook (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) and Toby Jones (“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”) as Andy and Lance, old friends who like to search for treasure with their metal detectors in the bucolic British countryside. When last seen, they had made a major find, and this special picks up where the series left off.

The show’s languid pace and intermittent dialogue captures the awkward nature of male conversation and friendship. Hours spent in a field with your eyes on the ground make for long stretches of individual contemplation and silence. The show is wise and funny enough to make the relatively profound point that time spent in silence together might be a sign of real friendship.

The show also highlights Lance and Andy’s place in the pecking order of the local metal-detecting society, an amusing club in which questions of pride and status are hilariously exaggerated because the stakes are so preposterously low.

For every discovery of ancient Roman gold or medieval Saxon tools, there are endless hours spent sifting through the dirt, only to have one’s metal detector’s beeping alert announce the discovery of a 1970s Matchbox car or other metal toy.

“The Detectorists” was created and written by the sad-faced Crook, perhaps best known for his role on Ricky Gervais’s original version of “The Office,” where he played Gareth, the staff oddball, the prototype for Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) on NBC.

• “POV” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) presents the award-winning documentary “I Didn’t See You There.” As someone who writes six columns per week, I’m as likely as anyone to fall into easy cliches, such as “You’ve never seen a film like this before.” But in this case, it’s true.

Filmmaker Reid Davenport got the idea for “See” when he saw a circus tent going up outside his Oakland, Calif., apartment. Obsessed with and repulsed by the idea of the “freak show,” he decided to make a documentary entirely from the first-person perspective of his wheelchair to show his audience what it can be like to live with disability and be considered both a freak and completely invisible, occasionally at the same time.

The resulting footage often is jerky and filled with shots of pavement rolling under his camera. He accompanies this jarring imagery with percussive music, making a kind of visual poetry that is hard to ignore.

• Hulu premieres the absurd Australian cartoon comedy “Koala Man,” about a mild-mannered father and pencil-pusher who decides to fight crime as a superhero without any apparent superpowers. His crime-fighting is rife with little humiliations, and his criminal prey range from decidedly petty thieves to vast intergalactic conspiracies of monsters and aliens, all dispatched, or at least confronted, in a certain self-effacing manner.

“Koala Man” is notable for its cast of voices that includes a who’s who of Australian talent, some of whom you might not have suspected of being Australian. There’s Hugh Jackman (“Wolverine”), Sarah Snook (“Succession”), Miranda Otto (“Lord of the Rings”), Rachel House (“Soul”) and New Zealand comedian Jemaine Clement (“Flight of the Conchords”).

• The “NCIS” (CBS, TV-14) franchise, a vestige of broadcast television dominance, engages in a three-hour crossover event. A retirement party turns tragic on “NCIS” (7 p.m.), a desperate woman engages in a shakedown on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (8 p.m.) and Roundtree and Fatima are ambushed on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m.).

• A time skip lands Ben in the hospital on “Quantum Leap” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• A socially awkward detective zeroes in on the essential details on the pilot episode of “Will Trent” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).

A high school football player (Tom Cruise) battles with his coach (Craig T. Nelson) in the 1983 drama “All the Right Moves” (9 p.m., StarzEncore). The film’s grim recession story did not appeal to viewers as much as Cruise’s breakout role in “Risky Business,” released the same year.

“America’s Got Talent: All Stars” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A guest searches for her biological father on “Fantasy Island” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Two episodes of “The Parent Test” (7 p.m. and 8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Rupert Grint and Dry Cleaning on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Allison Williams and S.S. Rajamouli visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).