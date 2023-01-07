New on the bookshelf: Jan. 7, 2023

<strong>Revelatory exploration for those yearning for past</strong>

In the late 1990s, I worked in Prague, while eagerly exploring every cobblestone with a lightheartedness that is unrecognizable now. In the nearly quarter-century since, I’ve remained restless, seeking that which I once had in abundance: optimism, avidity and, especially, happiness.

It is difficult to overstate the recognition and relatability I felt reading Mairead Small Staid’s exceptional book-length essay “The Traces,” about her own exploration of the happiness she felt at a particular time, in a particular place. For Staid, those particulars were the fall of 2008, when she was 20 years old and studying abroad in Florence, Italy. During that semester, her mind “felt on fire,” Staid writes, and she was awed: “I wonder at my own wonder. At my own happiness, which is near constant — I wonder at this constancy.”

“The Traces” is not some egocentric attempt at recapturing the flower of faded youth, however, but an intellectually rigorous rebuttal to such brooding quests. Before Italy, and immediately after, Staid was decidedly unhappy, dealing with manic depression “in its mildest form.” Ties between depression and creativity are often embraced by artists as a burdensome blessing, and Staid admits to drinking the romantic Kool-Aid herself in the past.

— Cory Oldweiler, Star Tribune

<strong>Don’t expect to relax with new Unger novel</strong>

Opening a novel with Christmas dinner might make readers think they’re in for something cozy.

Not in Lisa Unger’s hands.

Unger knows just how to put us on the knife’s edge from the start. In the first paragraph of her 20th novel, “Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six,” the turkey’s “carcass is splayed in the middle of the table. Carved, flesh torn away, eaten, ribs exposed.”

Hannah, the main character, has just shared a holiday dinner at her parents’ Florida home that might have started out looking like a Hallmark movie, but it’s quickly crumbled into sniping by her mom, withdrawal by her dad and acting out by her bigger-than-life older brother, Mako, as his wife, Liza, does yoga breathing. Hannah loves them all, but they’re a lot, and only the soothing presence of her husband, Bruce, keeps her calm.

Before Hannah and Bruce can head for the guest room where baby daughter Gigi is sleeping, there’s an uncanny surprise. Hannah’s father finds a stack of wrapped boxes behind the Christmas tree, one for each of them, that turn out to be DNA tests. Everyone swears the gifts are not from them, and the evening ends on a dark note of suspicion.

— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times

<strong>Delightful examination of meaning of physical text</strong>

Where does a text exist? A book seems like the obvious answer, but texts can be orally transmitted, etched onto banana leaves, or downloaded from cyberspace and read on a screen. Yet whereas a text is metaphysical, books are decidedly physical and Oxford professor Emma Smith explores books as material objects in “Portable Magic,” a book for people who love books.

Lifting her title from Stephen King, who in “On Writing” wrote that books are “a uniquely portable magic,” Smith accordingly begins her delightful introduction with the fable of the Sorcerer and the Apprentice, retold many times but most indelibly in Disney’s “Fantasia.” Books, the fable tells us, contain power. If not handled by a properly trained scholar, they can unleash not only danger but evil — think “Mein Kampf,” to which Smith devotes a chapter. Yet she’s most interested in the form of books, not their content.

Books are symbols, that is, and Smith initially stumbles with her chapter on Gutenberg’s Bible, debunking the “Western myth” of it symbolizing innovation in printing, as the process previously existed in China and elsewhere. But no one seriously thinks “print is a European invention,” as she claims, just that books are.

— Randy Rosenthal, Star Tribune