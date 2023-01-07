Local Author Spotlight: Bourbonnais native writes children's book to ease pain of grief

Much about life is difficult to explain to children. Arguably, the most difficult part of life to explain is death.

This concept inspired Valerie Marcotte, a Bourbonnais native now living in Champaign, to write her children’s book, “Bonnie and her Butterfly.” Marcotte, a mother and police officer, based the book on her daughter, Bonnie, losing her grandmother.

“’Bonnie and her Butterfly’ is a book that follows my youngest daughter Bonnie, 5, and my mother’s journey as she passes,” Marcotte said. “Bonnie goes through the standard phases of grief but finds that a butterfly starts to visit her. She believes it to be a sign from her grandma, and it helps her grieve throughout the book.

“Throughout the book Bonnie has good days and bad days; she is learning about processing things that do not make sense to her.”

The Journal had the opportunity to chat with Marcotte to learn about her book, her process and what’s next for the author.

<strong>What inspired you to write the book?</strong>

I was inspired to write the book after losing my mother to cancer on Christmas day 2021.

<strong>Why was it important to tailor this book for children?</strong>

It was important to tailor this book to children because they still are learning how to process emotions, let alone grief. Everyone has a grief language, and it might be hard for a child to recognize theirs. They do not have the resources adults have to process grief and rely solely on an adult figure to help them.

<strong>What was the book-writing process like?</strong>

The writing process was very cathartic. It was nice to be able to work through my own grief by applying it to something useful. It took me nine months from start to finish to publish the book. Finding an illustrator was the hardest part, I wanted to get it right. Dodik Hendra was my illustrator, and I let him really run with his own vision.

<strong>What has the feedback been like?</strong>

The feedback has been overwhelming. Thanks to the support of my husband, children, friends and family, I have sold more than 200 copies in the first week of the book being published. I have received emails that after reading it to their children, they are engaged in conversations about their loved ones that are passed on. That makes everything worth it to me, opening that line of communication for a subject no one really wants to talk about. I was very nervous about how the public would receive a police officer writing a children’s book. It has been great.

<strong>Do you have plans for a future book?</strong>

I do have plans for a future book; I am extremely excited about it. The next book follows a child who has ADHD and isn’t quite sure why he does the things he does. It is a whimsical rhyming book that hopefully will help children who might be struggling with their ADHD.

<strong>Anything else you’d like to mention?</strong>

I am so grateful for the support from everyone, especially to my husband, Adam. I also hope to get the book into more schools and into the hands of more social workers.

The book is now available online through Barnes & Noble and Amazon.