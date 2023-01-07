Library Life: Week of Jan. 8

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Beginner Bullet Journaling: At 6 p.m. Thursday, ages 18 and older can learn the ins and outs of bullet journaling. Register online.

• “New Girl” Trivia: At 6 p.m. Friday, ages 18 and older can participate in a trivia night based on the show “New Girl.” Register online.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, families with kids ages 6 and younger can join for Family Adventure Storytime.

• Author Conversation: At 7 p.m. Wednesday, join a Zoom conversation with Ross Gay, author of “Inciting Joy.” The event is through Illinois Libraries Present. Sign up at <a href="https://bit.ly/Rossgay" target="_blank">bit.ly/Rossgay</a>.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District (Clifton)</strong>

• Art Workshop: From 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, third- and fourth-graders can learn to use pastels. Call the library to register.

• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday, pre-K and homeschool families can join to read and do crafts based on polar bears and other arctic animals.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Needlework Group: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework.

• Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, kids can enjoy sing-a-longs and storytime.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Book Sale: Monday through Jan. 31, the library will host a book sale featuring fill-a-bag for $5. Individual books, CDs or DVDs will be $1 each.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “What Was Mine” by Helen Klein Ross.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Adult Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig.

• Genealogy 101: Join the online program at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook. Karyn Bowman will teach the steps to learn your family history.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Lego Club: At 4 p.m. Wednesday, kids in grades kindergarten and older can join for a Lego hour.

• Author Conversation: At 7 p.m. Wednesday, join a Zoom conversation with Ross Gay, author of “Inciting Joy.” The event is through Illinois Libraries Present. Sign up at <a href="https://bit.ly/3WMGBE0" target="_blank">bit.ly/3WMGBE0</a>.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Boys From Biloxi” by John Grisham; “Distant Thunder” by Stuart Woods; “The High Notes” by Danielle Steel.

• Craft Club: From 3-6 p.m. Thursday, bring a project to work on or receive crocheting instruction from Debbie.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Drop-in Craft: During the week, kids can stop by to make Paper Roll Gnomes.

• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, preschoolers can join for snowy animals-themed storytime.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544