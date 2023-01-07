KVBA, Renville Gaming holds successful Turkey for Tots

Renville Gaming and the Kankakee Valley Beverage Association held its annual Turkey For Tots shopping spree on Dec. 10 at Meijer in Bradley. This was the organization’s 28th consecutive year of the program.

“We are so thankful for our local community for coming together to either donate to the cause or to volunteer their time to take the kids shopping,” said Heatherann Low, Renville Gaming LLC’s gaming compliance officer, who spearheads the event.

Each child is allotted $100 dollars to spend. The children come to the store and shop with a personal shopper and choose their items.

“This year we took a record breaking 428 children shopping, and had 77 personal shoppers donate their day to bring joy to the kids! This was a blessing and a joy to be a part of,” Low said.

Low said that Kankakee Valley Beverage Association and Renville Cares Turkey For Tots has become one of the larger programs in the community. For 2023, the group will be having its second carnival to help raise money for the 2023 shopping event where they aim to have 400 children.