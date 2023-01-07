Kankakee Bulldogs cheer way to victory in Florida

The Kankakee Eastside Cheerleaders teams participated in the UYFL National Competition from Dec. 6-11 in Tampa, Fla.

The cheerleaders competed in four cheer divisions in two levels. Teams 8U, 10U and 12U competed at level one in the small division. First place was awarded to Kankakee’s 10U, which was awarded National Champions out of 16 teams.

Second place was Kankakee’s 12U team, and that team was designated National Champions out of 14 teams. A National Contender placement of sixth place was awarded to Kankakee’s 8U team, which competed with a total of 14 teams.

Team 14U competed at level two small division. A National Contender placement of fourth place was awarded to Kankakee’s 14U team, which competed with a total of 14 teams.

This is the second year Eastside has earned a spot in the UYFL National Competition in Tampa. For their two-and-a-half-minute performance of a traditional routine, the Eastside cheerleaders performed elite stunts and tumbling for a panel of judges.

According to a news release, the Kankakee Eastside Junior Football Cheer League Bulldogs is a not-for-profit organization founded in July 1965 and has provided recreational activity services to at-risk youths in the City of Kankakee for the past 57 years.